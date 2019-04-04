Asus Unveils Prime B365-Plus Motherboard: A Chip Off the H270 Block

We’ve heard musings about the B365 chipset since late 2018 with new motherboards announced and displayed at the CES tech show in January. Over the last couple of months, most board partners have been silently releasing these boards to market. Asus has a few of these boards in their stable, eight to be exact, with the latest release in the form of the Prime B365-Plus. The board appears to be their first ATX form factor offering in B365 form.

As a quick refresher, the B365 chipset is similar to the H270 chipset with a few differences. Since it belongs to the 300-series, it supports 8th and 9th generation Intel processors and features, among some other minor changes. The thought here is by using the older 22 nm process, it frees up 14 nm capacities for Intel's higher profit products, such as Intel Core and Intel Xeon CPUs.

The Asus Prime 365-Plus has all the basics one needs from a motherboard, including two full-length PCIe slots that support AMD CrossfireX, six SATA3 6 Gbps ports, dual M.2 slots supporting up to 110 mm modules, 64 GB DRAM capacity, entry-level Realtek ALC887 based audio, Realtek Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports on the rear I/O (with additional headers for more), as well as three video outputs (VGA, HDMI and DVI). The board does not include any aesthetic RGB LEDs but does include headers for adding strips.

Asus Prime B365-Plus Motherboard Specifications

Chipset B365 CPU Socket 1151, 8th and 9th Gen Intel Core/Pentium Gold/Celeron Memory 64 GB, 4x DIMMs - support to 2666 VGA Slot 1x PCIe 3.0 x161x PCIe x4 Expansion Slot 4x PCIe x1 Video Output DVI, HDMI and VGA Rear Panel I/O 2x USB 2.05x USB 3.1 Gen1 SATA Ports 6x SATA3.0 M.2/mPCIe/mSATA 2x M.2 slotM.2-Key M1: Support PCIe x2 or SATA, M2, PCIe 3.0 x4 only Optane Supported Yes LAN Realtek RTL8111H Gigabit LAN Audio Chip ALC887 8-channel Power Design 4+3 phase Form Factor ATX Dimensions 12 x 8.7 inches (50 x 221 mm)

Power to the processor is delivered by a 4+3 phase configuration, with four of the three cooled by a heatsink. This VRM count should handle even the Intel Core i9-9900K at stock, as the chipset doesn’t have the ability to overclock in the first place.

Neither pricing nor availability is listed, but since this is based on the B365 chipset and doesn’t have a lot of the extras, we expect to see this board somewhere around the sub-$100 price point when it is available.