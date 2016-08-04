Telltale Games Quickly Patches Performance Issues For 'Batman: The Telltale Series'

Recently, Batman-based games have had performance issues on PCs, and Batman: The Telltale Series is no exception. The first episode of the studio’s latest game series arrived earlier this week, and performance problems plagued the game. However, Telltale Games has a patch in place to remedy the problems.

The company traced the majority of performance issues to the game utilizing the PC’s integrated graphics instead of the dedicated GPU. The drivers for the graphics cards were also out of date.

With the patch, the game will now automatically run on the dedicated GPU. In addition, you now have the option to select between “Higher Performance Textures” or “Higher Quality Textures,” which should help with performance, especially on lower-tier builds. Obviously, you’ll also want to make sure that the drivers for your GPUs are up to date.

Unlike Batman: Arkham Knight, which had multiple issues in the PC version (even after a few patches), it seems that Telltale nipped the problem in the bud. A majority of the game’s Steam reviews were negative, but its store page now shows a “Mostly Positive” overall review from players.