Biostar Announces Two A320 Pro Series AM4 Motherboards

Manufacturers are scrambling to announce their A320 chipset motherboards while the chipset--and the Ryzen processors it supports--are still fresh. Gigabyte announced one, MSI announced five, and now Biostar has refreshed its Pro Series motherboards with AMD's new base-level chipset.

Those boards are the A320MH Pro and A320MD Pro. The boards are nearly identical: They both have a Micro-ATX form factor, support up to 32GB of DDR4-2667 memory, and offer four SATA-III connections. The only difference lies with their video output--the A320MH uses HDMI, whereas the A320MD uses DVI-D. Biostar said in a press release that both will cost $59, but it didn't offer any details about when they'll be available, or from whom.

These new Pro Series boards differentiate themselves from their predecessors with a new heatsink. "New Pro Series motherboard uses Nano carbon coating heatsink with better cooling effect compared to the aluminum-extruded heatsink," Biostar said. "Mesoporous carbon material enlarges the heat dissipation area to increase heat conductivity efficiently and saves your cost wisely." The difference is shown in this image:

Biostar's new Pro Series motherboards come the closest we've seen to hitting the $50 goal for A320 boards AMD set in a blog post about the chipset. These boards are supposed to offer an entry-level option for people excited by the new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors who don't want to spring for more expensive B350 or X370 boards. (You can learn more about the differences between all of the AM4 chipsets here.)

There's definitely a rush to announce new A320 boards while the chipset's launch is still fresh. Gigabyte's announcement offered little information about its new AM4 boards, MSI announced its new motherboards with a tweet, Biostar's press release was one paragraph long, and all three companies have been slow to update their websites with these products. We expect more manufacturers to make their own announcements soon.