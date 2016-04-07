CableMod Custom PSU Cable Configurator Lets You Choose Color, Length And More

CableMod announced the launch of a custom PSU cable configurator, allowing customers to choose the color and length of the cables of their choosing.

Cable Length Price 24-Pin ATX 300 – 800 mm $39.90 4+4-Pin EPS (CPU) 300 – 900 mm $19.90 6+2-Pin PCIe 300 – 900 mm $14.90 6-Pin PCIe 300 – 900 mm $19.90 8-Pin PCIe 300 – 900 mm $19.90 Quad SATA Power 300 – 700 mm (To 1st Plug)50 – 150 mm (Between Plugs) $24.90 Dual SATA Power 300 – 700 mm (To 1st Plug)50 – 150 mm (Between Plugs) $19.90 Triple Molex Connector 300 – 700 mm (To 1st Plug)50 – 150 mm (Between Plugs) $14.90 Dual Molex Connector 300 – 700 mm (To 1st Plug)50 – 150 mm (Between Plugs) $9.90

The CabeMod configurator offers compatible PSU cables for mainstream brands such as Cooler Master, Corsair, EVGA, Seasonic, SilverStone, and XFX. You can configure each kit with 24-pin ATX power, 4+4-pin EPS, 6+2-pin PCIe, 6-pin PCIe, and 8-pin PCIe cables in addition to quad and dual SATA power and triple- and dual-Molex cable options.

Each cable is individually priced, and the configurator adds a custom touch to aftermarket PSU cable kits, allowing users to pick just the cables they want in addition to choosing the color of each cable – down to each individually sleeved pairs on the 24-pin ATX, 4+4-pin EPS, and PCI-e cables and each individual cable on the SATA power and Molex connectors. You can choose from and use up to twelve different colors.

In addition, you can choose the specific length of each cable, enabling customers to engineer the perfect cable solution for their rig without excessive amounts or not enough cable. You can even customize the spacing between each SATA power and Molex connector on the cable.

You can customize your own set of CableMod PSU cables using the configurator on the company's website.

