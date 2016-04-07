Trending

CableMod Custom PSU Cable Configurator Lets You Choose Color, Length And More

CableMod announced the launch of a custom PSU cable configurator, allowing customers to choose the color and length of the cables of their choosing.

CableLengthPrice
24-Pin ATX300 – 800 mm$39.90
4+4-Pin EPS (CPU)300 – 900 mm$19.90
6+2-Pin PCIe300 – 900 mm$14.90
6-Pin PCIe300 – 900 mm$19.90
8-Pin PCIe300 – 900 mm$19.90
Quad SATA Power300 – 700 mm (To 1st Plug)50 – 150 mm (Between Plugs)$24.90
Dual SATA Power300 – 700 mm (To 1st Plug)50 – 150 mm (Between Plugs)$19.90
Triple Molex Connector300 – 700 mm (To 1st Plug)50 – 150 mm (Between Plugs)$14.90
Dual Molex Connector300 – 700 mm (To 1st Plug)50 – 150 mm (Between Plugs)$9.90

The CabeMod configurator offers compatible PSU cables for mainstream brands such as Cooler Master, Corsair, EVGA, Seasonic, SilverStone, and XFX. You can configure each kit with 24-pin ATX power, 4+4-pin EPS, 6+2-pin PCIe, 6-pin PCIe, and 8-pin PCIe cables in addition to quad and dual SATA power and triple- and dual-Molex cable options.

Each cable is individually priced, and the configurator adds a custom touch to aftermarket PSU cable kits, allowing users to pick just the cables they want in addition to choosing the color of each cable – down to each individually sleeved pairs on the 24-pin ATX, 4+4-pin EPS, and PCI-e cables and each individual cable on the SATA power and Molex connectors. You can choose from and use up to twelve different colors.

In addition, you can choose the specific length of each cable, enabling customers to engineer the perfect cable solution for their rig without excessive amounts or not enough cable. You can even customize the spacing between each SATA power and Molex connector on the cable.

You can customize your own set of CableMod PSU cables using the configurator on the company's website.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sillynilly 08 April 2016 01:02
    Finally! I hate doing my own cables - they always come out so-so. I will pay for this kind of service especially with the custom length option.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 08 April 2016 01:04
    This is fantastic! Prices are all good, too.
    Reply
  • memadmax 08 April 2016 08:28
    SOLD.
    Reply
  • memadmax 08 April 2016 08:31
    Ugg! I was so happy till I got to the shipping price: $30 flat...
    Reply
  • Lutfij 08 April 2016 09:50
    Still doesn't come close to MDPC-X sleeve quality though :/ for the price it's a good deal and is meant for people who aren't interested in doing their own wires. Saves the tools and the required knowledge to sleeve a set.
    Reply
  • 10tacle 08 April 2016 16:20
    They also offer entire replacement modular cable kits in various colors for $99US. The $30 flat rate shipping is pricey, but these are shipping from Europe to North America. Not sure if $129 for cool cable colors for a case theme match is worth paying the price of a new high quality 850W PSU though. Yikes. The biggest question is how good is the sleeve quality.
    Reply
  • skippyboy92362 08 April 2016 17:04
    No thanks I'll just keep using the U.S.A. Company Performance PC for my custom sleeve jobs. The have been around now for over ten years and do a bang up job.
    Reply
  • sillynilly 08 April 2016 22:42
    17786972 said:
    No thanks I'll just keep using the U.S.A. Company Performance PC for my custom sleeve jobs. The have been around now for over ten years and do a bang up job.

    They make custom cables or just resell other "generic" cables? Only thing I saw on their site was $399.99 for single sleeved cable service for the PSU.

    I like the custom length option over the generic cables - will make a build much cleaner and easier to route/hide cabling.
    Reply
  • Xenocrates 09 April 2016 03:00
    I just wish I could get a cable which has no ATX connector frame, a 3.3V line, a 5V line, and all the 12V lines, plus the power OK, and ground lines to go with them. Preferably with crimp on "Bootlace"s, and the ATX color code intact. Oh well. Eventually I'll find a company that will cater to my strange demands, or just do it myself.
    Reply
  • gaaah 09 April 2016 13:24
    I wonder if they cover Seasonic Snow Silent: 24-pin ATX at one end, split in two at the power supply end.
    Reply