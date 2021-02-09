CDPR Breached in Cyberattack, Insists It Won't Pay Ransom

Game studio CD Projekt Red has been under a lot of fire recently for the messy Cyberpunk 2077 launch, and now it seems the company isn't getting a break. In a tweet, CDPR announced that it was subject to a targeted cyber-attack, compromising some of the company's internal systems.

The attackers claim to have obtained full source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, an unreleased version of the Witcher 3, along with heaps of accounting, legal, admin, HR, and investor relations documents, and are threatening to send them to journalists if CDPR doesn't pay a ransom.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosRFebruary 9, 2021

The attackers claim to have encrypted all the server's data, but CD Projekt Red is currently restoring the data from a backup. Something that the attackers are already aware of.

However, curiously, CD Projekt Red claim that it will not give in to the demands of the attackers, even if that means the data will be released. CDPR claims that to the best of their knowledge, no personal data of players has been compromised.

CDPR is currently working together with law enforcement agencies to shed further light on the breach.