Corsair H60 Gets New Look, Better Fan

Corsair has updated its H60 all-in-one (AIO) liquid CPU cooler, debuting new mounting brackets, an upgraded fan, and a redesigned pump cap and radiator.

The new Corsair H60 liquid CPU cooler isn’t a far cry from its predecessor, with a 120mm radiator and copper-plated block beneath the pump. However, the company redesigned the pump cap, which now has white LED backlighting and an octagonal shape (the previous H60 was square). The new pump design matches the company’s recently released H150i and H150i Pro coolers.

The radiator shed its curved reservoirs in place of blockish ones, and it should fit in most 120mm fan mounts. However, Corsair guarantees compatibility with any company branded case. The fan itself has been upgraded to an SP series 120mm PWM fan (which spins between 600 and 1,700RPM), and the mounting brackets have also been updated, with the H60 sporting compatibility for AM4, LGA 1151, and LGA 2066 motherboards out of the box.

The new Corsair H60 is warrantied for five years, and it’s available now from the company’s website and online retailers including Amazon and Newegg for $70.