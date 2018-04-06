Cougar Shows Off New Cases At PAX East

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Cougar was in attendance and pushing out plenty of its peripherals at PAX East, but our enthusiast eye spotted two completely new cases for low-budget and high-end DIY PC builds amongst the orange-accented gaming gear.

The Cougar Conquer Essence (pictured above) is the little brother of the Conquer open-air ATX chassis with a few slight differences. The CNC-milled aluminum case is slightly smaller in size compared to its predecessor, and it accommodates micro-ATX motherboards. Despite less volume than the Conquer, the Essence still has some robust expansion capabilities, with room for up to two 240mm radiators (four 120mm fans). Tempered glass panels cover the otherwise-exposed components, and the signature orange accented metal panels from the original Conquer have been replaced with sleek black panels, giving it a completely different look.

Cougar also busted out a new budget-friendly case with a tempered glass side window called the Turret. The chassis supports ATX, micro-ATX, and mini-ITX motherboards, up to a 360mm front radiator, and up to six fans (with two Vortex LED fans already installed). The front panel protrudes slightly with its gaming vent system, which the company said provides extra cooling for the intake fans. There’s also a top-panel magnetic dust filter to keep the sleek black metal chassis looking smooth, and it’s surprising to find a tempered glass panel in a case at this price point.

The Cougar Turret and Conquer Essence cases will be available in May and June, respectively. The Essence is expected to have an MSRP of $199, and the Turret is expected to ship for $40 - $50.