CPU-Z Adds Official Support for Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Core i9-12900KS

CPU-Z has been officially updated to version 2.00, and with it comes support for a plethora of new CPUs and one new GPU. Most notably, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Intel Core i9-12900KS support is here. These two new CPUs haven't been released yet, but promise to push the performance envelope of their respected architectures as high as possible.

The full details of version 2.00 can be found below. Other additions include support for several of Intel's P series and U series mobile Alder Lake processors, as well as the Intel Pentium 8500, 8505, and Celeron 7300 and 7305.

Other additions include Intel's new mid-range and entry-level core i3 and i5 desktop processors such as the 12500, 12400, 12300, and 12100.

On the AMD side, preliminary support for AMD's Ryzen 6000 series mobile APUs has been added, along with the newly released Radeon RX 6500 XT desktop GPU (which we must say is late to the party).

Intel Core i9 12900KS

Intel Core i7-1280P/1270P/1260P, Core i5-1250P/1240P, Core i3-1220P (28W)

Intel Core i7-1265U/1255U, Core i5 1245U/1235U, Core i3 1215U (15W)

Intel Core i7-1260U/1250U, Core i5 1240U/1230U, Core i3 1210U (9W)

Intel Pentium 8505, Celeron 7305 (15W)

Intel Pentium 8500, Celeron 7300 (9W)

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

Preliminary support of AMD Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" APUs

5800X3D & 12900KS

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D could be one of the last Zen 3 desktop CPUs to launch before Zen 4 arrives later in 2022. The 5800X3D improves on the already superb Zen 3 architecture by adding AMD's brand new 3D V-Cache technology to the chip, giving the speedy octa-core CPU an additional 32MB of L3 cache for a total of 96MB.

In a recent AMD press event, CEO Lisa Su gave a demonstration of its Ryzen 7 5800X3D running several games in comparison to a Ryzen 9 5900X, and more interestingly, Intel's current flagship Core i9-12900K.

According to AMD, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D offers a 1.2 to 1.4x average performance jump over its bigger brother, the Ryzen 9 5900X. When compared to the 12900K, the results were tied on three of the games, with the rest yielding a 1.1x to 1.2x performance improvement in favor of the 5800X3D.

Overall, AMD measured an average 15% gain in performance over its current Zen 3 CPUs. That's a rather impressive gain considering the 5800X3D has a 400MHz clock speed deficit compared to the stock 5800X.

However, pricing and availability remain unknown. Due to the additional material required to make 3D V-Cache a reality, we wouldn't be surprised to see the 5800X3D cost just as much as a 5900X. Plus, with Zen 4 just around the corner, the 5800X3D could be one of AMD's shortest-lived CPUs to date, with barely a couple of months in the limelight.

The Core i9-12900KS will be Intel's new flagship for the Alder Lake generation, with the S marking the chip as a special edition product. The only thing changing with the 12900KS is higher clock speeds with a supposed 3.4GHz base clock and 5.2GHz all-core boost clock on the P cores. That is a 200MHz improvement compared to the 12900K's base clock, and it can only do 5.2GHz on a single core.

According to recent reports we've covered, the performance of Intel's new special edition chip isn't that far off from its current 12900K twin, with 4% additional single-core performance and an 11% boost multi-core performance in a recent Geekbench 5 score.

Other limited edition or special edition parts such as the Core i7-8086K and Core i9-9900KS featured slightly higher clock speeds to earn their namesake, but the difference in performance was so slight compared to their vanilla parts that they barely mattered at all.

With Intel planning to launch the Core i9-12900KS soon, it'll be the first time that a special edition part has been released in two generations (the last being the Core i9-9900KS). Supposedly, Intel had plans to introduce a Core i9-10900KS Comet Lake CPU to the market during the Rocket Lake generation, but those plans never came to fruition.