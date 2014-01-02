CRYORIG Reveals XT140 and XF140 140 mm Fans

CRYORIG, which has recently announced its R1 CPU cooler, has now also announced two new fans that are the same as those featured on the CRYORIG R1 CPU cooler – the XF140 and the XT140.
Both of the fans are 140 mm fans, and both of them can spin at the same speeds, ranging from 700 RPM to 1300 RPM. They are also both PWM controlled, and feature the company's acoustic vibration absorbers as well as a high-precision low-noise bearing.
The difference comes in the thickness of the fans. The XF140 is a 25 mm thick fan, while the XT140 is just 13 mm thick. The XF140 will push up to 76 CFM and make between 19 and 23 dBA of noise, while the XT140 can push up to 65 CFM, but will make between 28 and 30 dBA.
Not all the 140mm mounts in my systems have 120mm holes, unfortunately. And not all the 120mm mounts can accommodate 140mm-wide fans, either. It's unfortunate that these factors will limit the actual usability of these fans.
CRYORIG's website is rather barren of company info, and no retailers are listed in the "Where to buy" section. Many of the site's pages could certainly use a proofread and edit... Perhaps this is a European company and English isn't the founder's native language? (The writing actually reminded me of when I used to edit Wolfgang's articles here at Tom's... *sigh*)
While I don't really find 65 CFM @ 30 dBA out of a 140mm x 13mm fan all too impressive, thin 140mm fans are obviously lacking in the marketplace. A few companies have had thin 120mm fans with similar specs for years, so if CRYORIG can find a way to get 60+ CFM out of a 140mm fan that's 12- to 15mm-thick while coming in under 25 dBA, I'll be truly impressed... especially so if it's also able to provide respectable static pressure at the same time. (No static pressure ratings for these fans are shown on the CRYORIG website.)