Cryorig Teases PC Cases; Ola And Taku Are For Your Living Room

Cryorig pushed into the PC chassis market with two new stylish mini-ITX cases that will be showcased at Computex. The new designs are not your traditional tower cases.
Ola – Lah!
Cryorig doesn’t mince words about its cylindrical home theater lifestyle chassis--the Ola takes a page directly out of Apple’s playbook with a design that is described as “Mac Pro inspired” by the company.
|Product
|Cryorig Ola
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|88 x 88 x 52.8 mm
|Weight
|5 kg
|Motherboard Support
|Mini-ITX
|Drive Bays
|-3.5-inch x1-2.5-inch x 1 or 2
|PSU Support
|SFX
|Maximum CPU Cooler Height
|72 – 82 mm
|Maximum GPU Length
|280 mm
The Ola is designed as a living room centerpiece with the capability to house full-length GPUs. The chassis has individual compartments for the mini-ITX motherboard, SFX power supply and full-sized graphics card.
The cylindrical design is intended to increase internal air volume with zero dead space, theoretically providing ample cooling. Dual shark-gill side air intakes pull cool air into the case, and a 140mm fan exhausts heat from the top, offering thermal dissipation adequate for 100-watt Intel Core i7 processors.
Cryorig hopes to bring the Ola to market sometime in Q2 of 2017.
Taku Stand
The Taku is a mini-ITX case and a monitor stand in one, with a thick 3 mm aluminum chassis and support for GPUs up to 240 mm in length. The sliding drawer design provides easy access to the components. Taku is designed as a space-saver chassis, and Cryorig hopes to bring it to market by the end of 2016 or Q1 2017.
|Product
|Cryorig Taku
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|567 x 134.8 x 270 mm
|Weight
|8 kg
|Motherboard Support
|Mini-ITX
|Drive Bays
|-3.5-inch x1-2.5-inch x 1 or 2
|PSU Support
|SFX
|Maximum CPU Cooler Height
|47 mm
|Maximum GPU Length
|240 mm
The Ola and Taku are still works in progress, so what we’ll see at Computex shouldn’t be considered a final retail version of the cases. Cryorig plans to release full specifications once the designs are finalized.
