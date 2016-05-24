Trending

Cryorig Teases PC Cases; Ola And Taku Are For Your Living Room

By

Cryorig pushed into the PC chassis market with two new stylish mini-ITX cases that will be showcased at Computex. The new designs are not your traditional tower cases.

Ola – Lah!

Cryorig doesn’t mince words about its cylindrical home theater lifestyle chassis--the Ola takes a page directly out of Apple’s playbook with a design that is described as “Mac Pro inspired” by the company.

ProductCryorig Ola
Dimensions (L x W x H)88 x 88 x 52.8 mm
Weight5 kg
Motherboard SupportMini-ITX
Drive Bays-3.5-inch x1-2.5-inch x 1 or 2
PSU SupportSFX
Maximum CPU Cooler Height72 – 82 mm
Maximum GPU Length280 mm

The Ola is designed as a living room centerpiece with the capability to house full-length GPUs. The chassis has individual compartments for the mini-ITX motherboard, SFX power supply and full-sized graphics card.

The cylindrical design is intended to increase internal air volume with zero dead space, theoretically providing ample cooling. Dual shark-gill side air intakes pull cool air into the case, and a 140mm fan exhausts heat from the top, offering thermal dissipation adequate for 100-watt Intel Core i7 processors.

Cryorig hopes to bring the Ola to market sometime in Q2 of 2017.

Taku Stand

The Taku is a mini-ITX case and a monitor stand in one, with a thick 3 mm aluminum chassis and support for GPUs up to 240 mm in length. The sliding drawer design provides easy access to the components. Taku is designed as a space-saver chassis, and Cryorig hopes to bring it to market by the end of 2016 or Q1 2017.

ProductCryorig Taku
Dimensions (L x W x H)567 x 134.8 x 270 mm
Weight8 kg
Motherboard SupportMini-ITX
Drive Bays-3.5-inch x1-2.5-inch x 1 or 2
PSU SupportSFX
Maximum CPU Cooler Height47 mm
Maximum GPU Length240 mm

The Ola and Taku are still works in progress, so what we’ll see at Computex shouldn’t be considered a final retail version of the cases. Cryorig plans to release full specifications once the designs are finalized.

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • turkey3_scratch 24 May 2016 15:53
    Interesting.
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 24 May 2016 15:57
    Is there a picture of the exterior of the black cylinder case? One which shows the case fully assembled, just like the other one?

    Edit: Nevermind, found it on Cryorig's site.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 24 May 2016 16:03
    I like it! It's one of the best looking small form factor cases for the living room.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 24 May 2016 16:34
    Wow, I really like that stand.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 24 May 2016 17:55
    Holy cow, that's a 20L monitor stand. That's huge for mini-itx.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 24 May 2016 19:02
    WOW those are some amazing cases. It's about time for case makers to innovate.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 24 May 2016 19:03
    18014575 said:
    WOW those are some amazing cases. It's about time for case makers to innovate.

    That's what I love about Cryorig. They always innovate.
    Reply
  • esco_sid 24 May 2016 20:30
    If they made something bigger like this with SLI possibility id get it.
    Reply
  • JQB45 24 May 2016 23:33
    18013660 said:
    Is there a picture of the exterior of the black cylinder case? One which shows the case fully assembled, just like the other one?

    Edit: Nevermind, found it on Cryorig's site.

    Can you give us a link to it?

    Thanks
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 25 May 2016 00:31
    18015083 said:
    If they made something bigger like this with SLI possibility id get it.

    That would defeat the purpose of it. Small, compact, elegant.
    Reply