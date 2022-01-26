Crysis 4 Confirmed. Just Don't Ask if Your Rig Can Run It

Crytek has announced that it is developing Crysis 4 (working title), the latest installment in the iconic futuristic first-person shooter series. Unfortunately, we don't have a whole lot of info about the game today and can't in any way answer the perennial question about PC specs and this game. However, there is an atmospheric teaser trailer to take in, and the company promises to work closely with the community while we wait for the next chapter to emerge.

"Right now the game is in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet," wrote Avni Yerli, Crytek CEO. "But we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future." Alongside this friendly news update for Crytek and Crysis fans, the blog post hinted at molding Crysis 4 to the will of the community. Yerli encourages Crysis players, new and old, to take part in Crytek social media posts and forums. Moreover, if Crytek/Crysis have inspired you to join the video games industry, the firm is currently looking for new talent.

Asking the community to steer the game development isn't always a great idea. Two old adages come to mind regarding chefs and broth, and horses and committees. So Crytek might be wise to listen to the community but allow its "dedicated and talented team" to lead steadfastly from the front.

Crytek promises regular development updates, so we should see the direction of travel for Crysis 4, its key concepts and gameplay before we get to the public beta testing stages.

Can It Run Crysis (4)? Can I Get the Upgrades I Need?

It could easily be 10 years or more between Crysis 3 (early 2013) and the release of Crysis 4. We hope by the time Crysis 4 is nearing release and PC minimum/recommended specs are shared, that you can again ask "can it run Crysis," knowing that you can affordably grab a component or full system upgrade if you need to.

(Image credit: Crytek)

Before signing off on the Crysis blog post, the CEO wanted to reassure fans of one of its other big franchises, Hunt: Showdown, that there are "some great things planned for you too, this year and beyond."