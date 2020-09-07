Crytek Outs Crysis Remastered Screenshot at "Can It Run Crysis" Settings

The remaster of Crysis is landing in less than two weeks (September 18), and it's safe to say that it's going to be a challenging game to run. So challenging, that I wonder whether it's coincidence that Crytek is releasing it right around the time that Nvidia is dropping the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 onto the open market, as it's clear you'll need one of the best graphics cards to run Crysis Remastered.

Now, the folks from Crytek have outed a new screenshot of the game running at "Can it Run Crysis?" settings -- a preset that's meant to tax your system to the point of regret.

However, if you ask me, this screenshot doesn't do the game justice. It's taken in broad daylight in a dry environment, from a distance. It looks good, but a more challenging screenshot, in the dense jungle environment would be more impressive.

Either way, we do still have the tech trailer preview from the end of August, which does clearly show improvements in the game's graphics. With the full whammy of raytracing features, new 8K textures, new models, and more, Crysis Remastered is bound to put a strain on your system.