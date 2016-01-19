Trending

CyberpowerPC Launches Fangbook 4 Gaming Laptops

Cyberpower PC unveiled the Fangbook 4 series gaming laptops, and they come in three different flavors: SX, SK-X and Xtreme-series. Each of the Fangbook 4 laptops feature an RGB-illuminated keyboard and a sleek design that seems to offer increased airflow, and they run on the latest 6th generation Intel (Skylake) processors.

Fangbook 4 SX Series

The Fangbook 4 SX-series offers six different laptop gaming systems:

ModelSX6-100SX6-200SX6-4KSX7-100SX7-200SX7-300
Display15.6-inch 1080p LCD15.6-inch 1080p LCD15.6-inch 4K LCD17.3-inch 1080p LCD17.3-inch 1080p LCD17.3-inch 1080p LCD
ProcessorIntel Core i7-6700HQIntel Core i7-6700HQIntel Core i7-6700HQIntel Core i7-6700HQIntel Core i7-6700HQIntel Core i7-6700HQ
Memory8GB DDR4-21338GB DDR4-213316GB DDR4-21338GB DDR4-213316GB DDR4-213316GB DDR4-2133
Nvidia GeForce GraphicsGTX 960M 4GBGTX 970M 3GBGTX 970M 3GBGTX 960M 4GBGTX 960M 4GBGTX 970M 3GB
Storage1TB 7200 RPM HDD250GB Samsung M.2 SATA SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD250GB Samsung M.2 SATA SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD256GB SanDisk Z400S SSD250GB Samsung M.2 SATA SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD250GB Samsung M.2 SATA SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD
Price$1189$1485$1629$1185$1339$1545

The Fangbook 4 SX series laptops feature either 15.6 (SX6 models) or 17.3-inch (SX7 models) LCD displays with a 1920 x 1080 resolution (except for the 3840 x 2160 15.6-inch laptop, the SX6-4K). All of the notebooks sport an Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor seated in an HM170 platform, 8 GB or 16 GB of DDR4-2133 memory, and either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M (4 GB) or GTX 970M (3 GB) graphics card. At a starting price of $1,185 and a high of $1,629, these SX-series gaming laptops seem to be the Fangbook 4’s entry level.

Fangbook 4 SK-X And Xtreme Series

The SK-X and Xtreme-series notebooks take the Fangbook 4 systems to a new level. All of them feature 16 GB of DDR4-2133, 250 GB Samsung SSDs, 1 TB HDDs, either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M or 980M graphics card, and an unlocked Intel Core i7 processor.

ModelSK-X17 ProSK-X17 XtremeXtreme G-Sync 100Xtreme G-Sync 200
Display17.3-inch 1080p IPS G-Sync17.3-inch 1080p IPS G-Sync15.6-inch 4K G-Sync15.6-inch 4K G-Sync
ProcessorIntel Core i7-6820HKIntel Core i7-6820HKIntel Core i5-6600KIntel Core i7-6700K
Memory16GB DDR4-213316GB DDR4-213316GB DDR4-213316GB DDR4-2133
Nvidia GeForce GraphicsGTX 970M 3GBGTX 980M 8GBGTX 970M 3GBGTX 980M 8GB
Storage250GB Samsung M.2 SATA SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD250GB Samsung M.2 SATA SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD250GB Samsung M.2 SATA SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD250GB Samsung M.2 SATA SSD, 1TB 7200 RPM HDD
Price$1885$2115$1839$2205

The SK-X-series notebooks sport an overclockable Intel Core i7-6820HK processor on an Intel CM236 chipset and a 1920 x 1080 IPS G-Sync display; the Xtreme-series laptops feature unlocked desktop processors in the form of the i5-6600K and i7-6700K powered on a Z170 platform with a 15.5-inch 3840 x 2160 G-Sync display.

The Fangbook 4 seems to pick up where the Fangbook III left off, offering updated 6th generation Intel (Skylake) Core-series mobile and desktop processors. The top of the line in the Fangbook 4 series doesn’t exceed $2,300, and it seems CyberpowerPC’s new lineup is aimed at enthusiast gamers that desire high visual fidelity in a laptop without diving into the often-expensive realm of desktop-class GPUs and SLI configurations.

The Fangbook 4-series gaming laptops are available now from CyberpowerPC’s website, and they can be further customized with increased storage (capacity, speed and type) and RAM.

