Das Keyboard Goes Gaming With 'Division Zero' Series, New 'Alpha-Zulu' Keyboard Switch

Das Keyboard is known for quality keyboards with chilled-out, simple designs, but the company is going in a completely different direction with new “Division Zero” gaming series. The lineup includes the X40 keyboard and M50 mouse, and what could only be described as a whole new attitude.

X40 Keyboard With Das Keyboard’s Own “Alpha-Zulu” Switches

When I popped a few keys off of the X40 to have a look at the switches underneath, I did a double-take: They’re yellow -- “Mustard,” Das Keyboard calls it -- and they have “DZero” stamped on them.

They’re soft tactile switches, not unlike Browns, but they’re notably quieter. They’re listed as having 1.7 mm pre-travel and require just 45g of force to reach actuation. Like most switches on the market, they’re rated for 60 million strokes.

This is the version I’m typing on right now, but Das Keyboard has developed a second set of linear switches -- “Olive” -- that bear the same basic specs as the Mustard switches.

Make/Model Das Keyboard X40 Gaming Keyboard Model Type Standard 104-key (U.S.) Switch Type Alpha-Zulu (Tactile/Mustard or Linear/Olive, depending on model) Actuation Force 45g Lighting -Red, full-keyboard, individually backlit -6 brightness levels (including off) Additional Ports -USB passthrough (x1) -Audio passthrough (x2, for headphone and mic) Cable Type 2 meter braided Y cable, 2 x USB-A, 2 x audio Key Caps Black thermoplastic with white laser-marked lettering Key Rollover Nkey rollover Software Das Keyboard X40 software Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs), including cable Dimensions 19.3 x 6.81 x 1.22 inches (LxWxD) System Requirements -Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS -Some added software functionality with Win7 and newer Accessories Keycap puller Misc. -5 programmable macro keys -Gaming mode -Media controls via function keys Price $159

I was unable to extract from Das Keyboard (so far) who is actually manufacturing these switches. The company designed them and defined the specs, and it has a contract manufacturer producing them. It’s unlikely that this partner is Cherry. It could be Greetech, which makes the Brown switches for the Das Keyboard 4C Professional, but the most likely candidate is Kailh, which has a similar arrangement with Razer for its Green switches. Or, like Razer, Das Keyboard could be using multiple manufacturers.

I will say that the typing experience is smooth. The switches feel more or less like Browns, and the actuation force is just 45g. The key caps are also soft-touch, and the keys are relatively quiet, both of which add to the smoothness.

The X40 can be outfitted with one of three different top panels. There’s an olive and gray one, but you can swap that out for one with a yellow design or one that’s primarily red. All three are sturdy aluminum, and they’re held on to the chassis by eight hex screws. (Included with each top plate: a handy Allen wrench.)

The M50 Mouse, For Everyone

The companion to the X40 is the M50 gaming mouse. Designed to be ambidextrous, the M50 sports an Avago DNS-9800 LaserStream 4G sensor (up to 6400 dpi). Das Keyboard says that the M50 has nine programmable buttons, but if you get right down to it, there are 11: L/R buttons, forward/back buttons on the left side, forward/back buttons on the right side, two DPI switchers, and a click wheel that lets you click down, left and right. (Das Keyboard calls this a “4D” tilt wheel.)

The bottom of the M50 is where some of the good stuff lies. It has four Teflon feet, and there’s a large metal plate under the palm rest.

It’s also designed as an ambidextrous mouse, and although there’s always a bit of a risk that trying to please everyone ends up pleases no one, but my first impression is that Das Keyboard has walked that fine with the M50. Obviously, the sides are symmetrical, but the two side grips seem satisfactory for both thumb grip and for ring and pinkie fingers. The M50 should also work for multiple grip types.

Make/Model Das Keyboard M50 Gaming Mouse Sensor Avago DNS-9800 LaserStream 4G Acceleration up to 30g DPI up to 6400 dpi Ambitextrous Yes Polling Rate Up to 1,000 Hz Onboard Memory 128 KB, up to 6 profiles Programmable Buttons 11 Switches L/R buttons: Omron (20 million clicks) Lighting -4 lighting zones -Red (No RBG) Interface USB Cable 2.1 m braided, red Dimensions 70 x 130 x 35 mm Weight 175g Software Das Keyboard M50 software Price $79 MSRP

Bright Lights, No RGB

The lighting situation on both the X40 keyboard and M50 mouse is a bit of a tip of the cap to Das Keyboard’s more simple ways. Although both peripherals have striking red lighting, neither has RGB. You’ll get red and you’ll like it, seems to the sentiment. The backplate of the X40 is actually solid red, which is designed to enhance the brightness of the red LEDs and also smooth out the light distribution.

On the M50, the red looks sharp against the black and gray body. There are four lighting areas, including a wide stripe that runs around the rear, a lit Das Keyboard logo on the palm rest, and lights on the scroll wheel and DPI switchers.

You Knew There Would Be Software

Part and parcel of a “gaming’ line of peripherals is software, to customize lighting, tweak performance settings, set macros and program keys and buttons. Das Keyboard eschewed software in some of its more staid mechanical switch keyboards, but now both the X40 keyboard and M50 mouse have their own “Division Zero” skinned offerings.

The interfaces are clean and fairly simple, but they offer plenty in the way of customization.

The X40 is priced at $159, and the M50 slides in at $79.

