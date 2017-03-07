Here Are The System Requirements For 'Dawn Of War III'

Along with the announcement of the game’s release date, Relic Entertainment also revealed the hardware requirements for Dawn of War III.

The requirements are somewhat unspecified on a few things. For instance, the CPU section doesn’t list a specific Intel or AMD processor, although it does mention a specific clock speed. If you want more information on the which CPU fits the game’s requirements, check out our CPU hierarchy chart. In addition, there is no mention of storage space.

Dawn of War III Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i3 (3.0 GHz) or AMD equivalent Intel Core i5 (3.0 GHz) or AMD equivalent GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 AMD Radeon HD 6950 Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 AMD Radeon HD 7970 RAM 4 GB 8 GB Storage N/A N/A OS Windows 7 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11

