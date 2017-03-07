Trending

Here Are The System Requirements For 'Dawn Of War III'

Along with the announcement of the game’s release date, Relic Entertainment also revealed the hardware requirements for Dawn of War III.

The requirements are somewhat unspecified on a few things. For instance, the CPU section doesn’t list a specific Intel or AMD processor, although it does mention a specific clock speed. If you want more information on the which CPU fits the game’s requirements, check out our CPU hierarchy chart. In addition, there is no mention of storage space.

Dawn of War IIIMinimumRecommended
CPUIntel Core i3 (3.0 GHz) or AMD equivalentIntel Core i5 (3.0 GHz) or AMD equivalent
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 460 AMD Radeon HD 6950Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 AMD Radeon HD 7970
RAM4 GB8 GB
StorageN/AN/A
OSWindows 7 (64-bit)Windows 10 (64-bit)
DirectX Version1111

If you want to learn more about Dawn of War III, you can check out our previous hands-on time with the game at PAX West and last June. You can also take a look at the game’s multiple editions and see which one is best for you.

NameDawn of War III
TypeReal time strategy
DeveloperRelic Entertainment
PublisherSega
PlatformsPC
Release DateApril 27
Where To BuyDawn Of War StoreSteam
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • OMGPWNTIME 07 March 2017 21:31
    Always excited for a new Dawn of War or CoH, although can't help but be a little disappointed they didn't move the engine to DX12/Vulkan.
  • RomeoReject 08 March 2017 00:02
    Could someone just let me know what the AMD equivalent to a 3.0GHz i3 is? I have an FX-4170 clocked at 5.0GHz, but as most of you know, the FX series tends to punch well below its weight compared to Intel.
  • AldoGG 08 March 2017 02:21
    To ROMEOREJECT, a core i3 like cpu is any of the follwing AMD cpus: "FX-6350, 4350,Phenom II X6 1100T BE, 1090T BE, Phenom II X4 Black Edition 980, 975". I think your overclocked FX-4170 will be enaugh.
  • George Mulligan 09 March 2017 15:23
  • RomeoReject 10 March 2017 20:38
    19395494 said:
    To ROMEOREJECT, a core i3 like cpu is any of the follwing AMD cpus: "FX-6350, 4350,Phenom II X6 1100T BE, 1090T BE, Phenom II X4 Black Edition 980, 975". I think your overclocked FX-4170 will be enaugh.
    Much obliged, thanks!
