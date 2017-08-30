Dell Updates Its Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop

Dell unveiled the latest version of its Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop, and the company claims it features the most aggressive performance design of any Inspiron Gaming laptop to date. That said, there are only a few minor differences between this laptop and the the 2016 version we reviewed earlier this year.

Tailored to the needs of enthusiasts, this gamer-focused laptop can be outfitted with either an Intel Core i5-7300HQ or the more powerful Intel Core i7-7700HQ and can be equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400. In addition to the GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card options, Dell now offers a GTX 1060 6GB, too. Storage options include solid state drives in 128-256GB capacities and 1TB 2.5" mechanical hard drives. This laptop is available in black or red.

This Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop has more than enough ports to satisfy even the most hardcore gamers. Its left side contains a gigabit Ethernet port, a USB 3.1 connector, and a media card reader. The right side is home to a pair of USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and the addition of a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Other features include a 15.6" FHD IPS anti-glare LED-backlit display, stereo speakers with audio processing by Waves MaxxAudio Pro, a built-in HD camera, a precision touchpad, a quick-charge 56 WHr battery and a full-size, spill-resistant backlit keyboard with numeric keypad.



Dell's custom cooling solution features large capacity heat exchangers that are connected by large copper heatpipes. The heat exchangers are cooled by dual high-efficiency fans that draw in fresh air through vents in the base of the laptop.

Dell’s Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptops will be available next month with prices ranging from $1,000 to $1,450 depending on configuration.