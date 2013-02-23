Trending

Tom's Guide: 10 Free Online Diagnostic Tools

Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on online diagnostic tools.

Keeping your computer squeaky clean and running smoothly isn't an easy task. You need to be mindful of what you download, keep an eye on performance for any changes, and keep all of your software up to date. Still, no matter how vigilant you are, you can't completely avoid computer problems. For those times, an online diagnostic tool might be your best bet for figuring out the issue without sinking a lot of time and money into special software. Check out '10 Free Online Diagnostic Tools' for some of our favorites. 

Online diagnostic tools allow you to diagnose and troubleshoot your machine (or someone else's) without having to install extraneous software, or run scans on suspicious files or links without having to plug in an antivirus suite. While they're not quite as powerful as dedicated software and they have to operate through a browser layer, online tools can provide some extra utility and can help you track down issues with your hardware, software, or internet connection. They can even scan for viruses and malware. Here's a list of a few helpful online diagnostic tools.10 Free Online Diagnostic Tools

