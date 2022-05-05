AMD's Lisa Su to Keynote at Computex 2022: Next-Gen Mobile and Desktop Innovations

Dr. Lisa Su, chief executive of AMD, will keynote the Computex 2022 tradeshow for the third time in a row, TAITRA, the organizer of the Computex tradeshow, and AMD announced today. The CEO of AMD will talk about the company's existing products, achievements, and innovations as well as will give a preview of some upcoming products and technologies.

Dr Su's keynote is called "AMD Advancing the High-Performance Computing Experience."

"High-performance computing plays such an essential role in our daily lives, and AMD is committed to always push the envelope on performance and innovation," said Dr. Lisa Su. "At this year's Computex, AMD will share how we accelerate innovation with our broad ecosystem of partners."

During the keynote the head of AMD plans to share some of the details for the company's "next generation mobile and desktop PC innovations." Keeping in mind that Dr Su already talked about the company's Ryzen 6000-series 'Rembrandt processor at CES, we would expect her to talk about next generation Zen 4-based products, which include Raphael, Dragon Range, and Phoenix. Also, we would expect AMD to talk about its next generation Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs based on the RDNA 3 architecture.

The most intriguing part about the keynote is that the company and its partners plan to "show breakthrough performance and leadership experiences for gamers, enthusiasts and creators" that are powered by cutting-edge CPUs, GPUs and software. At the very least, we would expect AMD's partners to showcase higher-end notebooks running Ryzen 6000 CPUs and Radeon RX 6000 GPUs, but since Dr Su plans to talk about next generation offerings, the demonstration might be considerably more exciting.

Dr Su will deliver her keynote on Monday, May 23, at 2:00 PM (UTC+8), which is 10:00 AM EST. AMD and TAITRA yet have to announce where to watch the keynote, though a natural guess would be at AMD's channel at YouTube and over at various social networks.