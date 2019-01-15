Drobo 8D DAS Giveaway



We teamed up with our friends at Drobo to giveaway the Drobo 8D DAS plus two 4TB Seagate Barracuda Pro Hard Drives. Featuring dual Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and solid-state drive acceleration, the Drobo 8D is a great way to protect against hard drive failures.

For your chance to enter head to the Storage Forum and follow the instructions in the giveaway thread.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. This giveaway is open until January 28th, 2019.