Dual Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX CPU Benchmark Appears

Dual socket Threadripper motherboards could be coming soon

AMD Threadripper Pro
A day after Ryzen 5000 Threadripper dual-socket capabilities were leaked online, a new PassMark benchmark appeared that showcases the full power of two Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX 64 core CPUs working in tandem -- for a total of 128 cores. According to PassMark, the dual CPU config outperforms a single Threadripper Pro 3995WX in the same benchmark by 44% when comparing the overall score.

The fact that we're seeing a dual Threadripper Pro 3995WX result is surprising. AMD never officially mentioned or hinted at support for two Threadrippers running on a single motherboard. It makes us wonder how the original poster managed to run two Threadripper Pro 3995WX's at all.

PassMark 3995WX vs Dual 3995WX Benchmark Results
Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WXDual Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX's
Overall Score:85,365123,631
Integer Math495,791 MOps/Sec989,959 MOps/Sec
Floating Point Math278,871 MOps/Sec562,656 MOps/Sec
Find Prime Numbers579 Million Primes/Sec1,363 Million Primes/Sec
Random String Sorting196 Thousand Strings/Sec425 Thousand Strings/Sec
Data Encryption124,642 MBytes/Sec261,164 MBytes/Sec
Data Compression1,792 MBytes/Sec3,661 MBytes/Sec
Physics5,567 Frames/Sec14,653 Frames/Sec
Extended Instructions106,929 Million Matrices/Sec232,254 Million Matrices/Sec
Single Thread2,628 MOps/Sec2,652 MOps/Sec

If AMD plans to introduce dual-socket motherboards to the Threadripper family, it could open up new options for making some powerful machines. If you pair two Threadripper Pro 3995WX's together, that gives you a total of 128 cores and 256 threads to work with, which would very absolutely be overkill for any workload.

Another exciting attribute to dual-socket motherboards is the theoretical doubling of memory capacity for Threadripper systems. This is because when you add another CPU to a mainboard, you also have to add additional memory slots for that CPU to use. Theoretically, this can give you a maximum output of 16 memory channels on Threadripper Pro and a whopping 4TB of memory capacity to work with as long as the motherboard has the necessary DIMM slots to support that much capacity.

Again, we're not sure what's going on here since AMD has not said a word about official dual-socket support for any Threadripper CPU just yet. But, with rumors hinting that dual-socket Ryzen 5000 Threadripper motherboards are coming, there is a chance AMD might be upgrading Ryzen 3000 Threadripper Pro to function the same way, which would certainly explain how this benchmark even exists.

