EKWB Finally Giving EVGA 10-Series Cards Some Love

In early June, EK Water Blocks revealed the list of graphics cards that it planned to hydrate over the summer. The company kept to its schedule for the first half of the season, but something went awry in August that delayed the planned releases by a couple of weeks.

EKWB was supposed to launch the Palit Jetstream water block in the middle of August, but for reasons unknown, the company waited until September 1 to launch the EK-FC1080 GTX Jetstream. The Palit water block wasn’t the only release that was subject to delays. EKWB had previously revealed that it would launch two blocks for EVGA graphics cards in late August.

We still have to wait for the GeForce GTX 1080 Classified water block launch, but you can pre-order the EK-FC1080 GTX FTW. The water block is compatible with EVGA’s GeForce 10-series FTW lineup, which includes the GeForce GTX 1080 FTW, GTX 1080 FTW DT, GTX 1070 FTW, and GTX 1070 FTW DT.

As with all of EK Water Blocks’ recent GPU blocks, the EK-FC1080 GTX FTW block features the company’s split flow cooling engine design that makes direct contact with all of the heat-generating components of the card. The nickel-plated electrolytic copper base makes direct contact with the GPU, memory and VRM, and fluid flows directly over each one.

The EK-FC1080 GTX FTW water block is available with a clear acrylic top, which is pre-drilled to accommodate two 3mm LED diodes, or with a black Acetal top that can’t be lit.

The EK-FC1080 GTX FTW water block is available for pre-order for $139.99. EKWB is also taking orders for black back plates for $34.99, and nickel back plates for $43.99. The first orders of the blocks and back plates will ship on September 15.