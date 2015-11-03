Trending

Epic Games Teases New Title: 'Paragon'

Epic Games is known for its Unreal Engine software and its longtime series, Unreal Tournament and Gears of War. However, the company also has a few other new titles in development, and its latest reveal shows a new, PC-only game called Paragon coming in 2016.

For now, the developers are showing very little, with only a brief trailer showing off one of the game's heroes, a dual-gun-wielding character called Twinblast. Further information on the game's website shows four perks available for the character.

Four more characters -- Steel, Sparrow, Dekker, and Grux -- will be revealed one at a time for the next four weeks. Interested players can sign up for the beta on the game's home page.

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributor at Tom’s Hardware. He writes news on tech and hardware, but mostly focuses on gaming news. As a Chicagoan, he believes that deep dish pizza is real pizza and ketchup should never be on hot dogs. Ever. Also, Portillo’s is amazing.

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • James Mason 04 November 2015 00:30
    Mmm, how much you wanna bet it's an Overwatch clone?
  • WatchingUser 04 November 2015 06:22
    Mmm, how much you wanna bet it's an Overwatch clone?
    How much more would you bet its a Dues Ex clone?
  • gaborbarla 04 November 2015 13:12
    Is this newsworthy?
  • Trialsking 04 November 2015 16:44
    Nothing worse then a game trailer that show no actual game footage. Would you want to watch a movie trailer that did not show any scenes from the movie? Or listen to a sample of a new song that did not play any of the new music?
  • clonazepam 04 November 2015 16:56
    Wow people! Yes its newsworthy, because its news to me. I just signed up for beta. I actually went to the website. The character seems to have the typical abilities you'd expect from a MOBA type. I'm guessing its 1st person.

    I played a different technical test over the weekend of another fps moba or whatever category they are (not Overwatch). We can probably expect to see more on the way.
  • shloader 04 November 2015 19:51
    I'm guessing Epic has given up on ever making Unreal 3 (not to be confused with a Tournament game). I thought it might be a consideration since they passed the torch on Gears. ... Maybe Gears, in their opinion was Unreal 3 but with a totally new story comes a totally new name for the IP. Skaarj got traded for the Locust Horde. ... nah. I want a real Unreal 3 and steer clear from anything Halo-ish. Newsworthy is subjective. Unreal 3 would be newsworthy to me.
