Epic Games Teases New Title: 'Paragon'

Epic Games is known for its Unreal Engine software and its longtime series, Unreal Tournament and Gears of War. However, the company also has a few other new titles in development, and its latest reveal shows a new, PC-only game called Paragon coming in 2016.

For now, the developers are showing very little, with only a brief trailer showing off one of the game's heroes, a dual-gun-wielding character called Twinblast. Further information on the game's website shows four perks available for the character.

Four more characters -- Steel, Sparrow, Dekker, and Grux -- will be revealed one at a time for the next four weeks. Interested players can sign up for the beta on the game's home page.

