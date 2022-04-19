Epyc AMD Milan-X Delidding Reveals a Surprising Lack of Separate Silicon Shims

(Image credit: Tom Wassick / @wassickt)

One of AMD's new generation Epyc Milan X processors has been delidded, with rather surprising results. Rather than finding any of the expected silicon shims beneath the heatspreader, Tom Wassick found no such component(s) present in the advanced packaging. As a reminder, the Milan-X chips use AMD's 3D V-Cache tech, just like the Ryzen 7 5800X3D for the desktop PC, and the stacked L3 cache die is supposed to have a silicon shim surrounding the chiplet. "Cartoon vs. reality strikes again," he quipped.

Wassick, a semiconductor packaging engineering professional, takes his inquisitiveness into computer chips to a deeper level than most. His deconstruction of a new AMD server processor started with delidding. As Wassick wasn't undertaking this process to change the Thermal Interface Material (TIM) or heatspreader for (extreme) overclocking purposes, he wasn't too upset about trashing a few capacitors in the process.

Literally under the cover now (trashed a few capacitors...): pic.twitter.com/Agq7mwVPRnApril 18, 2022 See more

After the above initial reveal, Wassick was intrigued and went further, scraping off the TIM from where it had oozed. However, there were no boundaries in the construction to be seen and no visibly separate silicon shims in the layout.

Wassick's further work confirmed that Milan X relied on "a monolithic piece within which the active SRAM is embedded," meaning the SRAM portion of this single upper die resides in the middle and is flanked by 'blank' areas of silicon. This is quite different from the structure AMD had led us to expect from either of the previous illustrations provided by the company (see below).

(Image credit: AMD)

Wassick explained that he also checked Milan-X's structure, with its lack of silicon shims and monolithic top-die design, with an IR camera. The last entry in Wassick's Twitter thread about his Milan-X surgery was to tell followers that he was going to follow up the work done so far by examining cross-section cuts of the die.

(Image credit: Tom Wassick / @wassickt)

We can't be sure why the structure differs from the design previously featured in AMD's illustrations, but it certainly isn't uncommon for chip illustrations to not follow the actual design very closely.

Here we are: a top die without seams indicating it's a monolithic piece, within which the active SRAM is "embedded": pic.twitter.com/a7T2Nggh8iApril 18, 2022 See more

In the end, the silicon shims are basically used as structural thermal pads to ensure good contact between the heatspreader and underlying SRAM chips. Even though AMD went for a monolithic piece of silicon instead, it still accomplishes the same goal. Thus, all the die components are close enough in height for a few dabs of indium to do the job of passing heat to the IHS (integrated heat sink) that sits atop the stacked dies.



However, one has to wonder if this design decision impacts production costs, as having large blank areas of silicon would reduce the number of functional areas etched during the lithography process, thus reducing the total area of active die per wafer.

3D v-Cache Accelerates HPC Tasks by up to 50%

AMD Epyc Milan-X only started shipping to customers last month and it is an interesting and important processor as it brings the same 3D V-Cache technology, as featured in the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, to servers.

While on the PC/consumer side of things we only see significant benefits to 3D V-Cache in gaming, AMD says some High Performance Computing (HPC) workloads are even more receptive to the large (512MB) TSV-connected fast cache. Milan-X can "deliver up to a 50% performance increase across technical computing workloads like computational fluid dynamics, EDA, and any sort of advanced physics modeling," said AMD.