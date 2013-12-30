Trending

EVGA's DisplayPort Hub Available Now

EVGA has released its DisplayPort hub for driving three monitors off a single DisplayPort plug on your desktop or laptop.

While it was known for a long time that DisplayPort is a standard that can be expanded for use of up to three monitors on a single output, not many DisplayPort hubs have passed through the channels. Now though, EVGA has announced its DisplayPort hub, and as you'd expect, you can drive up to three displays with it.

The configuration is meant to be as simple as possible, and just like DisplayPort itself, hot-plug compatible. It is based on the DisplayPort 1.2a specification, and is compatible with most devices that feature a DisplayPort output.

A power brick is included to power the device.

The resolutions supported start at 2400 x 600 pixels (three 800 x 600 monitors) and reach 5760 x 1080 pixels for driving a trio of Full-HD monitors. Higher than Full-HD resolutions are not supported.

The EVGA DisplayPort hub is currently available from EVGA directly for $99.99; $79.99 after a $20 mail-in rebate.

  • lp231 30 December 2013 15:02
    Only useful if you want to run up to 6 monitors.
  • jamger 30 December 2013 15:09
    could i plug this on my HD7850 DP and then just connect 3 screens to it for eyefinity? :p
  • palladin9479 30 December 2013 15:33
    Useful for AV / VTC folks as they might actually run that many displays. Actually I know of a location that could use a ton of these.
  • moogleslam 30 December 2013 15:41
    Looks like a good option for multi monitor gaming with G-Sync as Display Port is the only connection option for that technology.
  • wysir 30 December 2013 18:45
    Is there a similar option for HDMI connections?
  • coupe 30 December 2013 19:04
    Get a DP to HDMI adapter
  • rwinches 30 December 2013 19:06
    Can I daisy chain for 9 displays? Or More?

    And, can I run this with my Intel IGA 2500
  • burkhartmj 30 December 2013 22:16
    12308721 said:
    Is there a similar option for HDMI connections?

    Unfortunately there are hardware limitations that prevent HDMI from being able to do this. One of the features built in to DisplayPort was being able to power multiple monitors off one output, so this device is just utilizing that ability. HDMI doesn't have this feature.
  • burkhartmj 30 December 2013 22:17
    Unfortunately, they lost me at not being able to play nice with higher than FHD. I run 1920x1200 monitors, which would be outside this thing's range.
  • soldier44 30 December 2013 23:02
    Wow no 2560 x 1600 30 inch display support, bummer.
