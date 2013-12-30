EVGA's DisplayPort Hub Available Now

While it was known for a long time that DisplayPort is a standard that can be expanded for use of up to three monitors on a single output, not many DisplayPort hubs have passed through the channels. Now though, EVGA has announced its DisplayPort hub, and as you'd expect, you can drive up to three displays with it.

The configuration is meant to be as simple as possible, and just like DisplayPort itself, hot-plug compatible. It is based on the DisplayPort 1.2a specification, and is compatible with most devices that feature a DisplayPort output.

A power brick is included to power the device.

The resolutions supported start at 2400 x 600 pixels (three 800 x 600 monitors) and reach 5760 x 1080 pixels for driving a trio of Full-HD monitors. Higher than Full-HD resolutions are not supported.

The EVGA DisplayPort hub is currently available from EVGA directly for $99.99; $79.99 after a $20 mail-in rebate.