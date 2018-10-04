EVGA Releases Its First SFX Power Supplies

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

EVGA has a huge number of PSU offerings, however, it hasn't historically taken part in the SFX market. This changed today with the release of the SuperNOVA GM SFX series, which consists of three models with capacities ranging from 450W to 650W. All are fully modular and 80 PLUS Gold-certified. However, there is no information available yet about their efficiency and noise output by Cybenetics.

EVGA SuperNOVA GM SFX Series Features & Specs

M/N 450 GM, 550 GM, 650 GM OEM No information available yet Capacities (W) 450, 550, 650 Form Factor SFX Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold Noise (Cybenetics) No information available yet Modular Yes (fully) Intel C6/C7 Compliant Yes Operating temperature 0°C - 40°C (32°F - 104°F) Protections Over Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Power Protection Over Current Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Cooling 92mm double ball-bearing fan Semi-Passive Mode Yes (non-selectable) Dimensions (WxHxD) 100mm x 63mm x 125mm (3.9 x 2.5 x 4.9 inches) Compliance ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92 EPS Connectors 1 PCIe (6+2 pin) Connectors 650 GM: 4550 GM: 4 450 GM: 2 SATA Connectors 650 GM: 6 550 GM: 4450 GM: 4 4-Pin Molex Connectors 650 GM: 4550 GM: 4 450 GM: 4 +12V Max Power 650 GM: 649.2W 550 GM: 549.6W 450 GM: 450W 5V & 3.3V Max Power 100W Warranty 7 years Price 650 GM: $129.99 550 GM: $119.99 450 GM: $109.99

For those wondering about the manufacturer of those new EVGA GM units, unfortunately we don't have any information at this time. Since we don't have review units, we can only rely on EVGA's comments about this. What we know for sure is that Super Flower was working on a small form factor platform.

Along with the new models, EVGA will also provide an SFX-to-ATX bracket, which will allow the installation in a standard ATX chassis. Moreover, according to EVGA's statement, all capacitors are by Japanese manufacturers, which have higher quality standards compared to Chinese brands. The cooling fan measures 92mm across and uses double-ball bearings (DBBs), while the majority of the competing offerings prefer fluid dynamic-bearing (FDB) fans. The great advantage of DBB fans is that they can cope with heat. On the other hand, they are also more noisy than FDB fans. Since the GM models feature a semi-passive operation, they will at least be silent under light loads.

The 650 GM and 550 GM models have four 6+2 pin PCIe connectors, while the 450W unit has two of those connectors, making those units in-line with the competition. Unfortunately, there is only a single EPS connector even in the strongest member of the line, meaning that it won't be compatible with high-end motherboards and will demand far more juice in the CPU socket area. Nonetheless, someone could argue here that such a mainboard would be overkill for an SFX PSU.

The provided warranty is a long seven years, and for a limited time there's an additional two-year warranty. The 650 GM is sold for $130, the 550 GM for $120 and the 450 GM for $110. You can find all three models in EVGA's online store.

We peg the direct opponents of the fresh EVGA SFX units as being the Corsair SF600 and SF450, which are currently sold for $115 and $85, respectively, on Newegg. However, the 650 GM is now among the strongest SFX units available in the market today, along with the Enermax Revolution SFX 650W and the SilverStone SX650-G. But soon enough (we suspect in November) a major brand will release a 750W SFX unit. The competition in the small form factor PSUs is getting stronger every day.