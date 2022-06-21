EVGA Starts to Kill GPU Queue Orders as Inventory Normalizes

EVGA has begun cutting the cord on its GPU Queue program for good as graphics card inventory returns to normal. But, instead of deleting the program all at once, EVGA is killing off its GPU queue orders per GPU model, starting with the EVGA FTW3 models, which have the highest availability. In our case, we received an email that the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming - one of the best graphics cards for gaming, will no longer be available in the GPU queue starting on the 23rd.

With the recent cryptocurrency mining crash and the reduction of GPU prices, it was inevitable that EVGA would no longer need the GPU queue order for buying and selling goods. As a result, we fully expect EVGA to delete the queue at some point. But that will depend entirely on when EVGA receives enough volume for every single graphics card product it sells.

If you are still in the queue for a product, don't worry, you will receive a notification that your queue order will get deleted and that you can buy your graphics card from EVGA's store directly. In our case, we were notified two days in advance that EVGA removed all pending orders for the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming due to an influx of GPU stock for this particular model.

GeForce RTX 3080 (Image credit: EVGA)

We don't know how many other GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) GPUs will drop out of the program; all we know about is our GeForce RTX 3080 order. But there's a good chance many other models are getting cut, especially the higher-tier products like the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and GeForce RTX 3090, which don't see as much selling traffic as lower-end models.

But, despite the high inventory for the GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 and other models we might not know about, don't expect any discounts on EVGA's store. Most cards are still selling for high prices, with no cards at MSRP. As a result, we recommend you check out other retailers such as Newegg for better GPU prices on RTX 30-series GPUs.

Either way, this is yet another good sign that GPU prices are hurdling down to MSRP, and now is the best time to buy a modern gaming GPU if you don't want to wait for next-generation GPUs.