'Forza Horizon 3' Goes Gold, System Requirements Revealed

The development team at Playground Games announced today that Forza Horizon 3 has gone gold weeks before its September 27 launch, which means that the master disc of the game is finished, and the process of creating both the physical retail discs and the digital version of the game is now underway. In addition to the announcement, the team also published the game’s system requirements.

As a PC player, you’ll have access to multiple visual options for Forza Horizon 3 such as motion blur, VSync, static and dynamic geometry, and of course, support for 4K resolution. However, it seems that you’ll need a powerful computer to meet the requirements.

Forza Horizon 3 Requirements Recommended CPU Intel Core i7-3820 (3.6 GHz, Sandy Bridge E) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or 1060 / AMD R9 290X or RX 480 RAM 12 GB Storage 55 GB OS Windows 10 Anniversary Edition (64-bit, Version 14393.101) DirectX Version Version 12

It’s somewhat strange to see 12 GB as the amount of memory required for a game, as most system requirements have 8 or 16 GB RAM for minimum and recommended specs, respectively. However, it’s a sign that that the 8 GB standard for games is nearing its end. Developers are making games that can push computer hardware to its limits, and you’ll need to eventually upgrade your RAM (as well as your CPU and GPU) if you want to play the latest AAA titles.

At E3, creative director Ralph Fulton mentioned that wheel support would be available at launch. The developers briefly touched on the subject again and said that more information on peripherals will come in the future.

On the console side, Forza Horizon 3 is the first game that supports the high-dynamic range (HDR) visual feature, which increases the range between lights and darks. However, you’ll need a TV that supports the feature as well as the new Xbox One S.