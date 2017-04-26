FSP Launches Windale CPU Coolers

FSP is mostly known for its PSUs, largely because it's one of the largest PSU manufacturers around. But the company also offers products that aren't PSUs or power adapters, including cases, energy storage products, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices. Now the company has revealed its latest venture: a CPU cooling line called Windale.

These coolers are for AMD Ryzen and Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors and come in two flavors, the Windale 4 (AC401) and Windale 6 (AC601). Both promise good cooling performance combined with low noise, which seems to be the holy grail of all cooling products but unfortunately very few have thus far managed to efficiently combine those factors with a down-to-earth price tag.

Both Windale 4 and 6 use direct contact technology to remove the CPU's heat, which means their heatpipes are in close contact with the CPU. This technology offers very good results, however it also needs more thermal grease and a little more attention during the heat sink's installation, in order to achieve the best possible contact between the PSU and the cooler's base. As their names imply, the Windale 4 features four heatpipes while the Windale 6 has six. Moreover, the louver fins are assembled with a solder-less technique which enhances heat transfer. Both coolers use the same 120mm fan that is able to deliver up to 60CFM. Unfortunately this fan uses a sleeve bearing, which lasts much shorter compared to double ball-bearings or fluid dynamic type ones. Lastly, the fan's control is implemented through a PWM signal, which allows for a precise speed control and a minimum speed of 600RPM.

FSP claims the Windale 4 can handle up to 180W thermal loads and has a thermal resistance of 0.11° C/W, while the larger Windale 6 reaches a TDP of 240W and brings thermal resistance down to 0.09° C/W. Those TDP figures are indeed very high, however we need to review them under real life conditions.

The FSP Windale series is compatible with a large variety of sockets including Intel’s Socket LGA 775, 1150, 1155, 1156, 1366, and 2011, and AMD’s socket FM1, FM2, FM2+, AM2, AM2+, AM3, AM3+, and AM4.

Both coolers are close to 16cm tall, so you will need a pretty large case to accommodate them. Besides the extra two heat pipes, the Windale 6 is 203g heavier than its little sister and also features a black plating. Both coolers use the same fan. We at least expected the high-end model to use a higher quality FDB fan or a double ball-bearing one, however, they would be noisier than the sleeve-bearing fan it has now. Finally, the top model features blue LED lighting.

A strong advantage of those coolers are the affordable prices, since the Windale 4 costs $33 and the Windale 6 has a price tag of $47. Unfortunately so far we don't have any information on when those products will hit the U.S.