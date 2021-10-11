GeIL's DDR5-4800 32GB RAM Now Available for $350

If you missed out on the previous DDR5 sale, now's your chance to take a second crack at it. Newegg (via momomo_us) has put up GeIL's Polaris RGB Sync DDR5-4800 32GB (2x16GB) for purchase for $349.99.

The Polaris RGB Sync DDR5-4800 (GOSR532GB4800C40DC) is a dual-channel memory kit that's comprised of two 16GB DDR5 non-ECC memory modules. The memory runs at DDR5-4800 by default with 40-40-40-77 timings and a 1.1V DRAM voltage so no overclocking is necessary. This means that the memory kit should be plug-n-play with Intel's forthcoming 12th Generation Alder Lake processors, which come with native DDR5-4800 (PC5-38400) support.

According to an Intel document for DDR5-4800 validation on Alder Lake, we can expect early DDR5 products to leverage 16-gigabit chips from either SK hynix, Samsung or Micron. Irrespective of the DRAM vendor, the Polaris RGB Sync 16GB memory modules are likely utilizing a single-rank (1Rx8) design.

Image 1 of 2 GeIL Polaris RGB Sync DDR5-4800 32GB (2x16GB) Memory Kit (Image credit: Newegg) Image 2 of 2 GeIL Polaris RGB Sync DDR5-4800 32GB (2x16GB) Memory Kit (Image credit: Newegg)

Unlike TeamGroup's DDR5-4800 32GB memory kit that retailed for $310.99, the Polaris RGB Sync carries a $39 premium. Then again, GeIL's memory kit does come with a fancy heat spreader and flashy RGB lighting. The company offers the Polaris RGB Sync in three colors: white, grey and red. In additon to the 32GB (2x16GB) presentation, the Polaris RGB Sync is also available as single DIMMs and 16GB (2x8GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) kits.

It makes very little sense to pick up a DDR5 memory kit right now since Intel's Alder Lake chips and matching Z690 motherboards aren't officially purchasable yet. More importantly, it remains to be seen whether DDR5 will usher in a significant performance uplift over DDR4. Obviously, we don't expect the initial DDR5 offerings to contend with the best RAM on the market.