Gigabyte's Custom GTX 1660 Super Lineup Comes in Three Sizes

After months of rumors, Nvidia finally announced the GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1650 Super (coming in November) graphics cards today. And Gigabyte is right there with it, unveiling three of its custom GeForce GTX 1660 Super models.

Gigabyte's offerings span from the gigantic GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC 6G to the itty-bitty GTX 1660 Super Mini ITX OC 6G. Like usual, the graphics cards will carry many of the brand's exclusive features, such as 3D Active Fan, Alternate Spinning, Ultra Durable components and RGB Fusion 2.0 lighting (when applicable).

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC 6G

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC 6G (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC 6G is the flagship model. It's 280mm long and utilizes the WindForce 3X cooling system, which is comprised of three 80mm cooling fans and three composite copper heat pipes. Gigabyte has included a sleek backplate as well.

While Nvidia's reference specification points to a 3+2-phase design, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC 6G features a 4+2-phase power delivery subsystem. The graphics card has a 1,860 MHz boost clock and is equipped with one 8-pin PCIe power connector, three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and one HDMI 2.0b port.

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC 6G is available for $249.99 at Amazon and Newegg.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC 6G

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC 6G (Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC 6G employs the more compact WindForce 2X cooler, which consists of two 90mm cooling fans and a single composite copper heat pipe. This model measures 225.65mm long and also comes with a backplate.

The graphics card comes with a 1,830 MHz boost clock. There's a single 8-pin PCIe power connector for external power. The display outputs are identical to those found with the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC 6G.

The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC 6G is available for $239.99 on Amazon and Newegg.

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini ITX OC 6G

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini ITX OC 6G (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Next is the Giagbyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Mini ITX OC 6G. It's 170mm in length and sports Gigabyte's custom cooling system that's made up of a single 90mm cooling fan and composite heat pipe.

The graphics card flaunts a 1,800 MHz boost clock and requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector to function properly. Like its siblings, the it provides three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs and a single HDMI 2.0b port.

Gigabyte didn't reveal the graphics card's pricing but said it will hit hardware shelves in North America in the coming weeks.