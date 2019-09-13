Gigabyte 400-Series Motherboards for Intel Comet Lake Listed on EEC

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database has become a popular place to get a glimpse at unreleased hardware. The latest Gigabyte listing shows an abundance of 400-series motherboards for Intel's highly anticipated Comet Lake (CML) processors.

Comet Lake should be another rewarmed 14nm chip off the old block. Meanwhile, AMD is preparing to roll out its 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X chip sometime this month. Spec-wise, Intel is still regrettably behind its rival in the core war, but at least progress is being made.

Comet Lake will reportedly find its home in the new LGA 1200 socket, meaning it's that time again when Intel fans will have to spill out cash for a motherboard upgrade if they hope to use the new tech.

This time around, the motherboards will seemingly sport the 400-series badge. As is customary, you can expect Intel to release multiple 400-series chipsets for the different market segments. Given the sheer number of models, Gigabyte seems more than enthusiastic about jumping aboard the Comet Lake bandwagon. However, it's important to note that not all the listed models will make it to the market.

Chipset Model Z490 Z490 Aorus Elite Z490 D Z490 Gaming X Z490 UD Z490 White Z490M DS3H Z490M Gaming X Q470 Q470M D3H H470 H470 HD3 H470M D3H H470M DS3H B460 B460 HD3 B460M Aorus Pro B460M D2V B460M D2VX SI B460M D3H B460M D3P B460M D3V B460M DS3H B460M Gaming HD B460M HD3 B460M Power H410 H410N H410 D3 H410M A H410M D2VX SI H410M DS2 H410M DS2V H410M H H410M HD3 H410M S2 H410M S2H H410M S2P H410M S2V

In the EEC listing, there are mentions of the B460, H410, H470, Q470 and Z490 chipsets. Strangely enough, there is no reference to the Z470 chipset, so it looks like Intel might completely skipp that chipset for this generation. The Z490 will undoubtedly be the flagship chipset for Comet Lake processors, which means it'll come with all the bells and whistles, plus a hefty price tag.

It's surprising to see that the majority of Gigabyte's Intel 400-series motherboards follow the Micro-ATX form factor, with just one Mini-ITX motherboard listed. The Z490 White also caught our eye, since it could feature a white color theme.

The rumored launch date for Intel's Comet Lake processors is Q1 2020.