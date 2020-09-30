Gigabyte Readies GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Cards

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8G (Image credit: Gigabyte)

A new Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) submission (via @Komachi_Ensaka) reveals up to four potential custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards from Gigabyte.

Gigabyte hasn't modified its nomenclature for the brand's graphics cards for a while now so it's easy to decipher the part numbers. As can be noted, all the part numbers start with GV-N306T, which alludes to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. If the EEC listing is accurate, Gigabyte could unleash four custom SKUs at the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti launch that's rumored to happen before the year ends.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Aorus Master 8G seems to be the flagship GeForce RTX 3060 Ti part, while the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle 8G would serve as the entry-level offering. As always, Gigabyte will likely launch a few in-between models with higher clock speeds.

Graphics Card Part Number Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Aorus Master 8G GV-N306TAORUS M-8GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC 8G GV-N306TGAMING OC-8GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC 8G GV-N306TEAGLE OC-8GD Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle 8G GV-N306TEAGLE-8GD

Gigabyte's EEC entry implies that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will land with 8GB of memory, which is the same amount on the GeForce RTX 3070. This seemingly suggests that the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is a slightly cut-down version of the GeForce RTX 3070 so the memory should be of the GDDR6 nature. If it's the same 14 Gbps memory across a 256-bit memory interface, we're looking at a identical bandwidth of 448 GBps on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti as well.

The GeForce RTX 3070 hasn't launched yet, but we know it's using GA104 silicon, and likely the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will employ that as well. Early speculation points to eight less streaming multiprocessors (SMs) in comparison to the GeForce RTX 3070. If that's the case, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti would land with 4,864 CUDA cores, 38 RT cores, and 152 Tensor cores. Keep in mind these are second generation RT cores and third gen Tensor cores, though, so performance would be quite good. We've covered the details in our Ampere architecture deep dive.

Nvidia rates the GeForce RTX 3070 with a 220W TDP (thermal design power). Being a tier below it, the GeForce RTX 3060 logically arrives with a lower thermal envelope. A TDP around the 200W mark doesn't implausible.

AMD meanwhile will announce the Radeon RX 6000 on October 28. While we don't know which exact models AMD will reveal, we suspect that Nvidia is holding on to the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti until AMD shows its cards.