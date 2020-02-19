Gigabyte Refreshes Brix Lineup With 10th Gen Intel Comet Lake-U CPUs

Gigabyte Brix (Image credit: Gigabyte)

As per a tip from hardware sniffer @momomo_us, Gigabyte has listed four new Brix mini-PCs that leverage Intel's latest 10th Generation Comet Lake-U (CML-U) processors.

The latest Brix comes inside a pure black chassis that measures 46.8 x 119.5 x 119.5 mm. Gigabyte includes a VESA bracket with 75 x 75 and 100 x 100 mounting holes so the Brix can be installed behind a compatible monitor or HDTV.

Gigabyte offers the new Brix in four different flavors according to the Comet Lake-U chip that's inside. The entry-level model features the dual-core Core i3-10110U while the middle models come with the quad-core Core i5-10210U or Core i7-10510U. The highest-end Brix rocks the hexa-core Core i7-10710U chip. All the aforementioned Comet Lake-U parts are equipped with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and adhere to a 15W TDP (thermal design power).

Model Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP BRi7H-10710 Core i7-10710U 6 / 12 1.10 / 4.70 12 15W BRi7H-10510 Core i7-10510U 4 / 8 1.80 / 4.90 8 15W BRi5H-10210 Core i5-10210U 4 / 8 1.60 / 4.20 6 15W BRi3H-10110 Core i3-10110U 2 / 4 2.10 / 4.10 4 15W

The Brix has two SO-DIMM DDR4 memory slots and can hold up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory. In terms of storage options, the device can only accommodate a single 2.5-inch SATA III hard drive or SDD with a maximum thickness of 9.5mm.

The mini-PC has one PCIe M.2 2230 Key A-E slot, which is occupied by the Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 wireless adapter. This adapter provide the Brix with WiFi 802.11ac connectivity and Bluetooth 4.2 coverage.

Gigabyte has decked out the front panel with three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB Gen 2 Type-C port, one headphone/microphone jack and a power button. The side panel of the Brix houses a Kensington lock slot and one RS232 COM port.

The rear panel has two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a single Ethernet port powered by the Realtek RTL8111HS controller. Gigabyte offers an optional add-on card (GB-BRCML-DLC) that provides the Brix with two additional Ethernet ports. One is reserved for Ethernet use, while the other can function as a RS-232 signal receiver.

Since it isn't an official announcement, pricing and availability for the Comet Lake-powered Brix mini-PCs are unknown.