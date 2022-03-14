Grab the ViewSonic VX2718 27-Inch WQHD Gaming Monitor for Only £209: Real Deals

If you're in need of a new gaming monitor, but the current financial climate has left you with only a small budget, then today's deal is great news. The ViewSonic VX2718 2KPC MHD 27-inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor is on sale at CCL Computers for an insanely low price of £209. For a monitor with these specs, that's a whole lot of bang for the buck.

The ViewSonic VX2718 has some rather impressive specifications for its price. First off, the screen is a VA panel (2560 x 1440 pixels) with a 1500R curve, Adaptive Sync capabilities, and a refresh rate of 165Hz covering 102% sRGB colour gamut. Connectivity-wise the VX2718 comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack. The VX2718 also includes some small stereo speakers and of course, a 100 x 100 mm VESA mount option should you want to mount the monitor to an arm.

This is one of the cheapest 27-inch WQHD monitors you can buy, currently, it's on sale with a £47 reduction off of its normal asking price.

When gaming on a monitor that has a quad HD resolution and a high refresh rate, you will need a fairly powerful graphics card to power the screen if you are looking to max out graphical settings in games or programs. Have a look at our best GPU guide for an idea on a graphical solution that fits your needs.

