GTX 1650 With GDDR6 Memory Actually Goes on Sale

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 WindForce OC 4G (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Multiple aftermarket MSI GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards with GDDR6 memory appeared in a Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) submission in February. Today, hardware leaker @momomo_us discovered two listings from German retailer PC Service Point that point to a GTX 1650 refresh en route.

The graphics cards in question are the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 D6 OC and Gigabye GeForce GTX 1650 WindForce D6 OC. Similar to the aforementioned MSI models, Gigabyte labeled the new graphics cards with the "D6" suffix, which we suspect is a sign it's using GDDR6 memory instead of the current version's GDDR5.

The change is apparent if we compare the part numbers for the new GDDR6 variants with their previous GDDR5 counterparts. The regular models have 1650 in their part numbers. To distinguish the GDDR6 versions, Gigabyte swapped the fourth digit to a 6, so the new part numbers carry 1656.

Specs

Model Part Number EAN Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 D6 Windforce OC GV-N1656WF2OC-4GD 4719331306588 Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 WindForce OC 4G GV-N1650WF2OC-4GD 4719331304621 Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 D6 OC GV-N1656OC-4GD 4719331306663 Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 OC 4G GV-N1650OC-4GD 4719331304645

The GTX 1650 debuted with 4GB of 8 Gbps GDDR5 memory across a 128-bit memory interface. This allows it to deliver a memory bandwidth of 128 GBps. PC Service Point's listing doesn't specify the speed at which the GDDR6 memory will operate.

If go we by a previous rumor, it's possible that the GTX 1650 will receive 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory.That would mean the new variant could pump out 192 GBps of memory bandwidth, which equates to a significant increase of 50%.

GeForce GTX 1650 D6 (Image credit: PC Service Point)

Other than the memory swap, the GDDR6 variant probably won't come with any more improvements. Only 384 CUDA cores separate the GTX 1650 from the GTX 1650 Super. With the GDDR6 memory upgrade, the revised GTX 1650 is on par with the Super variant in terms of memory performance. It's unlikely that Nvidia will continue to improve it any further, as the graphics card would cannibalize the GTX 1650 Super.

As far as pricing goes, it seems that the refreshed GTX 1650 might be priced similarly or slightly cheaper than the original. For context, the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 OC 4G and Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1650 WindForce OC 4G cost €187.99 (~$206) and €194.99 (~$214), respectively, at PC Service Point. The corresponding GDDR6 models are going for €185.99 (~$204) and €192.99 (~$214), respectively.

The German retailer didn't specify when the new GDDR6 variants will be available. For now, all we can do is wait.