'Gwent' Single-Player Campaign Delayed To 2018

In August, CD Projekt RED announced that a single-player campaign was coming to its Gwent card game later this year, but it seems the studio will miss that timeframe. It announced that the the “Thronebreaker” storyline won’t be available to players until sometime in 2018.

According to a blog post written by studio co-founder Marcin Iwinski, the delay would give the developers more time to work on the content and to increase the scope of the campaign.

“Shifting release windows is always something we approach seriously, however, we’ll never hesitate to do it if we feel you’ll get a better game as a result,” he said. “I would like to apologize [to] everyone who planned to play ‘Thronebreaker’ over the Holidays — I assure you that we will do our best to make the final game worth the additional wait.”

At the moment, you can participate in online matches in the game’s beta version, and Iwinski mentioned that more content is on the way soon. Because of the studio’s plan to release the final version of Gwent next year, it plans to increase the frequency of multiplayer updates. In addition to numerous changes and improvements to existing content, you can also expect new cards, challenges, and vanity items in future updates.