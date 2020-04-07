HP Announces ProBook 445 G7 and 455 G7 Ryzen 4000 Business Laptops

AMD has seen a slow increase in market share over the past few years, including a Ryzen CPU debut in Lenovo's business ThinkPads . Now, HP is continuing the trend by releasing the HP ProBook 445 G7 and HP Probook 455 G7, business laptops that feature Ryzen’s 4000 series APUs front and center.

HP ProBook 445 G7 HP ProBook 455 G7 CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U APU with Radeon Graphics Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U APU with Radeon Graphics GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4 Storage Up to 1TB SATA HDD or 512GB NVMe SSD Up to 1TB SATA or 512GB NVMe SSD Display 14 inch IPS, HD SVA or LED 15.6 inch IPS, SVA or HD SVA Ports USB Type C x1, USB Type A 3.1 x 2, USB 2.0 x 1 (power port), SD Card Reader, HDMI, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack USB Type C x 1, USB Type A 3.1 x 2, USB 2.0 x 1 (power port), SD Card Reader, HDMI, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery 45Wh 45Wh Dimensions 12.76 inches x 9.36 inches x 0.71 inches 14.37 inches x 10.11 inches x 0.75 inches Weight Starts at 3.53 pounds Starts at 4.41 pounds Release Date April April

(Image credit: HP)

The smaller of the two models, the HP ProBook 445 G7, updates the 445 G6 by being the first of its line to upgrade to a Ryzen 4000 series processor. No price is listed, but HP promises a balance between power, affordability, and portability. To achieve this, the 445 G7 will come equipped with one of 3 different Ryzen 4000 series APUs, with options ranging from the Ryzen 3 4300U APU to the Ryzen 7 4700U. All models will feature integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Internal storage differs between HDD and SSD models, with HDD options topping out at 1TB of storage and SSD options only reaching 512GB. Maximum memory for all models is 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and all systems will also come with a 45Wh battery.

As the thinner model, the ProBook 445 G7 tops out at a 14-inch screen, which can come in either IPS, HD SVA, or LED. It also has a starting weight of 3.5 pounds, so upgrades could negate its portability.

(Image credit: HP)

The ProBook 455 G7, meanwhile, has identical specs, but comes with a larger 15.6-inch screen in either IPS, SVA, or HD SVA options. Its starting weight is also less portable, at 4.41 pounds. It also promises an affordable price, balanced with “essential commercial features.” Like the 445 G7, it is the first of its line with a Ryzen 4000 series processor.

Both computers are MIL-STD certified and are encased in aluminum with gray and black color schemes. Launch is expected for late April.

While HP has included Ryzen processors in its business laptops before, these are the first two HP products to include Ryzen’s new 4000 series mobile processors, and unlike Lenovo’s ThinkPads, have no Intel models available. We’ll have to wait to see whether AMD’s recent incursions into the business space pay off.