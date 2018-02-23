System Requirements Revealed For 'Hunt: Showdown,' Now In Early Access

For nearly a month, Crytek invited players to a closed alpha session to try an early build of Hunt: Showdown. With the preview period over, the studio transitioned development, and the game is now in its Early Access phase.
True to its word from November, Crytek said that the Early Access period will take about 12 months, although that timeline can change depending on feedback and other game changes. During this time, you get to play on a one square kilometer map. You can fight minions of monsters and terrifying bosses with 40 different weapons and tools. You’ll also have a handful of Hunters to choose from each with their own set of traits and equipment. When the final version comes out, Crytek expects to have more of everything such as Hunter types, game modes, crafting options, and maps.
The arrival of Early Access also means that you can see if your PC meets the game’s hardware requirements. The fact that it utilizes the CryEngine software means that it’s a graphically demanding title even in its early development stages, but those with decent GPUs should still get away with playing it on low settings. Initially, early specs mentioned that you needed Windows 10 to play, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Minimum requirements state that you can run it on the 64-bit version of Windows 7. Expect these requirements to change as the studio continues development and when the final version is complete.
|Hunt: Showdown
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|Intel i5 (Skylake, 2.7GHz)AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (Summit Ridge, 3.1GHz)
|Intel i5 (Skylake, 3.2GHz)AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (Summit Ridge, 3.2GHz)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 TiAMD Radeon R9 370
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970AMD Radeon R9 390X
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|Storage
|20GB
|20GB
|OS
|Windows 7 (64-bit)
|Windows 10 (64-bit)
|API
|DirectX 11
|DirectX 11
If you want to get in on the action now, you’ll have to pay $30 for a copy. Crytek said that it plans to charge a higher price when development is finished. Those who do get in now should also participate in constant feedback on the current build of Hunt: Showdown. In addition to player comments, Crytek will also gather data from every session in order to make appropriate tweaks and improvements to existing features.
|Hunt: Showdown
|Type
|FPS, Horror
|Developer
|Crytek
|Publisher
|Crytek
|Platforms
|PC
|Where To Buy
|Steam
|Release Date
|February 22, 2018 (Early Access)
Yes I know it is not just these guys doing this since now it seems to be the trend for these companies to sell early access to everyone to be beta testers. I for one would not want to do this because by the time the game is actually finished you would be so sick of it that I would not want to play it any longer and I would most likely miss playing the finished product and how it was meant to be. So basically if I did this I would be playing the game at it's worst get tired of it and never see the finished product and of coarse I would not want to buy it twice. Prime Example of how to not do things PUBG they early access it get millions of players play testing it as well as a lot of bad press because it is so buggy and pretty much runs like a slug oh did I mention bugs yeo I did. Anyways if this game ever gets actually released either the trend for this type of game play will be dead or people will just be bored with it and have moved on to something better. Then again they have already made their cash from this game so they probably do not care if it flops when the game is actually finished they are already laughing all the way to the bank.
What used to happen is if they wanted Beta testers you signed up and tested the game they worked the bugs out from the testers responses to the game and then released a finished product to the world. That game called ARK I did the early access to it tried to play through the bugs and crap game code got tired of crashes and basically slow and sluggish game play so I got rid of it. I do not even know or care if it ever got released now and if they would have not did the early access stuff I would have bought it & paid full price for it basically sight unseen because I would have enjoyed playing with the dino's but because I had to endure many hours of bugs and crap game play they will not see my money and I did get a refund from that.
This is a really pessimistic interpretation of early access. It's true that you're doing beta testing for Crytek, but your responsibilities are different. In professional beta testing, the developers crack the whip on you and force you to look for specific things and replay specific parts of the game over and over again. I've never beta tested professionally, but I understand that it's a dreadful process for the testers.
In the case of early access you pay to play the game in it's pre-release state. That sounds a lot like beta testing, but as a player your purpose is just to have fun. You mentioned PUBG as an example. In the case of that game, it was a buggy mess that early access players had to wade through. But you also mentioned "millions of players play testing it". How did PUBG Corporation trick millions of people into willingly beta testing their buggy, incomplete game? They did it by making the game a ton of fun.
Hunt: Showdown promises to offer the same experience. The article claims that Crytek plans to spend 12 months in early access. That means you don't have to buy into it right away. Keep an ear to the ground for reviews on YouTube or game sites. If it sounds like something that could be neat, then you can purchase the early access right now for $30. The game is slated to launch next year at a higher price so you can pay the lower price now and save yourself money in the future if you really enjoyed it.
In summary
1. Professionally beta testing sucks. This is different.
2. A game can be buggy and still be a fantastic experience like PUBG (also look at year 1 of World of Warcraft).
3. You pay a low risk, reduced price for Hunt: Showdown. There's less buyer's remorse if you end up not liking the game.