Intel's Alder Lake Non-K Series CPUs Could Start At $119

The K-series SKUs, such as the Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K lead Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake army to the battle. Although the non-K series are slated for a later release, Canadian retailer DirectDial (courtesy of momomo_us) has given us a first look at the pricing for the more budget-friendly chips.

The Core i7-12700F is the 65W variant of the Core i7-12700K. From the model name alone, we can confirm that the Core i7-12700F comes with a locked multiplier and withou integrated graphics. Due to the strict TDP limit, the Core i7-12700F runs with lower clock speeds as opposed to the Core i7-12700K. The fine details are unknown at this point, but the rumor is that the Core i7-12700F could have a 4.8 GHz P-core boost clock, only 100 MHz less than the K counterpart.

DirectDial listed the Core i7-12700F with a $365 price tag so it'll be a strong competitor for AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X that now retails for $386.66. For reference, the Core i7-12700K is faster than the Ryzen 7 5800X so it'll be interesting to see if the Core i7-12700F can still maintain the lead with a lower TDP.

Alder Lake Non-K Series Specifications and Pricing*

Processor Pricing Cores / Threads Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) PBP / MTP Part Number Ryzen 7 5800X $386.66 8 / 16 4.7 32 105W 100-100000063WOF Core i7-12700F $365 8P + 4E / 20 4.8 25 65W / ? BX8071512700F Ryzen 5 5600X $309 6 / 12 4.6 32 65W 100-100000065BOX Core i5-12400F $200 6P / 12 4.4 18 65W / ? BX8071512400F Core i5-12400 $230 6P / 12 4.4 18 65W / ? BX8071512400 Ryzen 3 5300G N/A (possibly ~$150) 4 / 8 4.2 8 65 100-000000253 Core i3-12100F $119 4P / 8 ? 12 65W / ? BX8071512100F

*Specifications are unconfirmed.

The Core i5-12400F and Core i5-12400 may debut under the $250 mark. The Canadian store had the two chips up for $200 and $230, respectively. Regardless of the model, the 65W Alder Lake processor reportedly wields six Golden Cove cores and will not employ any Gracemont cores. Gamers who plan to pair the hexa-core chip with a discrete graphics card will probably pick the Core i5-12400F and potentially save up to $30, which appears to be the value for the integrated graphics.

Early Core i5-12400F benchmarks have revealed that the Alder Lake processor trades blows with the Ryzen 5 5600X, which currently sells for $309. We'll need to see more benchmarks to declare a winner. If DirectDial's pricing is accurate, the Core i5-12400F may be the Ryzen 5 5600X killer after all.

For this generation, AMD hasn't launched any quad-core Ryzen 5000 processors, leaving the Core i3-12100F in a strange place. The Ryzen 3 5300G could be a rival for the Core i3-12100F, but the Zen 3 APU is exclusive to OEMs. Furthermore, the Ryzen 3 5300G comes with integrated Vega graphics, making it more comparable to the Core i3-12300 or Core i3-12100. Being an OEM chip, you'll only find the Ryzen 3 5300G inside prebuilt PCs or on e-commerce platforms, such as eBay.

During the Alder Lake announcement, Intel stated that the chip´maker has started shipping up to 28 different Alder Lake SKUs to its OEM partners. These Alder Lake-powered systems are scheduled to come out in early 2022, lending some credence to the rumors that Alder Lake non-K parts might debut in January.