Intel Is Giving Away an Arc Alchemist Discrete Graphics Card

Intel's efforts to build one of the best graphics cards have been an ongoing saga for years now, but the first major part of that journey is coming to a close. After countless work hours and development time, Intel is celebrating the upcoming launch of its first 'real' discrete GPU family by doing a giveaway of the first Intel Arc Alchemist GPU. (Yeah, we don't count the i740 or even the DG1 as 'real' products, sorry.)

You can submit two entries at the Intel Gaming Access website, and all that's needed is your email address and name. You get one entry for visiting the Intel Gaming YouTube channel, and a second entry for submitting a question to DrLupo, who will ask questions of SVP and GM Raja Koduri in an upcoming interview.

"The next chapter in our story! In celebration of the launch of our new brand, we'd like to offer you the opportunity to win one of the very first Intel Arc discrete graphics," notes the website, continuing that "To enter, submit a question for DrLupo to ask our SVP, GM and all-round enthusiast of graphics Raja Koduri. Lucky entrants might see their question asked in an upcoming interview. Good luck!"

Intel's Arc Alchemist graphics cards are the first products to come out of Intel's efforts to build a discrete graphics card. The pre-production silicon has already been demonstrated running some AAA titles, and we're excited to see the final product.

By producing the Arc lineup of products, Intel has officially entered the duopoly that the GPU market has become. It hopes to grab a bit of market share for itself, and we'll have to wait and see how Arc stacks up to the AMD and Nvidia competition next year. Good luck to all giveaway contestants who are hoping to see it become a reality, and please be patient with your reward!