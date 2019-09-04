Intel’s 5.0 GHz Core i9-9900KS Ships Next Month, Cascade-Lake X Offering 2x Perf-Per-Dollar

Intel's Core i9-9900KS, which the company says will hit 5.0 GHz on all cores, is going to be released in October. Vice president of tech leadership marketing Jon Carvill and chief performance strategist Ryan Shrout revealed that in a meeting with press here in Berlin ahead of IFA, while also hinting at Cascade Lake-X and discussing its position in mobile as its 10th Gen chips hit the market.
Intel showed off DLC from Hitman 2 on a system using the chip and it indeed hit 5 GHz on all cores, minus the occasional dip. This, of course, won't substitute for independent tests, but demonstrated what Intel is promising. After the demo, Shrout told me the cooling was a Corsair 240mm AIO liquid cooler and the GPU was an RTX 2080 Ti.
Intel also hinted at Cascade-Lake X. It didn't commit to a date, but did show a slide suggesting higher performance per-dollar and "Coming Next Month."
Specifically, it said that Cascade Lake-X could get as high as 2.09 times as high in relative performance per dollar compared to Skylake-X, suggesting a price cut.
In the conversation, Intel also compared its Comet Lake and Ice Lake processors to AMD's Ryzen offering and suggested that competition from Qualcomm is at best only for light use, as many apps, including certain VPNs, popular photo editors and games won't run on the Snapdragon platform.
Though, Intel hasn't improved their single-core boost clock speeds with this new iteration of the i9-9900K.
I think this processor has an iGPU on board, IMO. Nothing new or special about this whole release though.....
What AMD is doing before to Intel, is now with Intel doing to AMD.. LOL!
yeah I also find it extremely ironic
When I bought my i7 4790K back in 2015 I chose it because it offered so much more performance while still drew much less power than any CPU AMD had to offer
Now I hope AMD will do the same to Nvidia
offering a cheaper GPU while drawing much less power
like rtx 2080Ti performance for 700 usd at 150W :D:rolleyes:
I would love to see their HEDT platform CPUs drop in price. But I also think it means they will cut the lower core counts because if they cut it in almost half the 8 core i9 would be cheaper than the 9900K. So my best guess would eb that they are going to up the minimum core count and cut prices but will still be a higher entry cost than a top end mainstream CPU.