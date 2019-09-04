Intel’s 5.0 GHz Core i9-9900KS Ships Next Month, Cascade-Lake X Offering 2x Perf-Per-Dollar

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel's Core i9-9900KS, which the company says will hit 5.0 GHz on all cores, is going to be released in October. Vice president of tech leadership marketing Jon Carvill and chief performance strategist Ryan Shrout revealed that in a meeting with press here in Berlin ahead of IFA, while also hinting at Cascade Lake-X and discussing its position in mobile as its 10th Gen chips hit the market.

Intel showed off DLC from Hitman 2 on a system using the chip and it indeed hit 5 GHz on all cores, minus the occasional dip. This, of course, won't substitute for independent tests, but demonstrated what Intel is promising. After the demo, Shrout told me the cooling was a Corsair 240mm AIO liquid cooler and the GPU was an RTX 2080 Ti.

Intel also hinted at Cascade-Lake X. It didn't commit to a date, but did show a slide suggesting higher performance per-dollar and "Coming Next Month."

Specifically, it said that Cascade Lake-X could get as high as 2.09 times as high in relative performance per dollar compared to Skylake-X, suggesting a price cut.

In the conversation, Intel also compared its Comet Lake and Ice Lake processors to AMD's Ryzen offering and suggested that competition from Qualcomm is at best only for light use, as many apps, including certain VPNs, popular photo editors and games won't run on the Snapdragon platform.