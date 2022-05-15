Intel Spills Arc Alchemist Desktop GPU SKUs In Beta Driver

A beta graphics driver recently released by Intel includes a list of unannounced Intel desktop graphics cards. Twitter's momomo_us dug through the resource files that were part of the Intel Arc Graphics Windows DCH Driver - BETA v30.0.101.173. The hardware sleuth found mention of not just existing Intel iGPUs and new discrete mobile GPUs but several members of the Intel Arc A300, A500, and A700 family of desktop graphics cards. Moreover, there are mentions of the previously unheard of Arc Pro A30M/40/50.

This v30.0.101.173 beta driver supports the Intel Arc A370M and Arc A350M mobile graphics processors. However, reading on, it says it is also suitable for 12th Gen Alder Lake processor family integrated graphics support (Codename Alder Lake-H, Alder Lake-P). Like Nvidia's newest GeForce driver, this beta provides optimizations and support for Evil Dead: The Game, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, and Dolmen (all Arc only).

Desktop graphics cards mentioned explicitly in the driver resource files are as follows:

Intel Arc A770

Intel Arc A750

Intel Arc A580

Intel Arc A380

Intel Arc A310

(Image credit: momomo_us)

We don't have any rock-solid indicators of the specifications of the unreleased desktop GPUs. However, we have the following overview of the A300, A500, and A700 families, which should give you a rough idea of where Intel will pitch these GPUs.

A300 Series A500 Series A700 Series GPU Execution Units 128 384 512 Shaders 1,024 3,072 4,096 Memory Size 6GB 12GB 16GB Memory Speed 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Memory Bus Width 96 Bit 192 Bit 256 Bit Price range (from) $150 $280 $350

Having these desktop GPUs listed in a shipping graphics driver should be a good sign. It should indicate that the hardware will launch in the not too distant future. However, we know that Intel is planning a geographically staggered release of its desktop GPUs, starting in China later this quarter (before the end of June), before rolling out globally. It echoes its mobile strategy, seeing the first Arc-powered laptops sold as a Korea-only curiosity. We are still waiting for Arc laptops to become readily available at retailers in the west. Most Intel partners say their first Arc laptops will be with us by the summer.

Recently we heard that Intel may delay the launch of its desktop GPUs until the end of August. However, with the rumors bubbling up of Nvidia launching Ada Lovelace GPUs (RX40 series) earlier than expected, Intel's delays could be very problematic.

Let us hope that a lot of uncertainties in the world of graphics become more transparent at the Computex show, which kicks off next week. We aren't expecting any big consumer graphics reveals at Computex from AMD or Nvidia, but Intel and partners should provide a more unambiguous indication of team blue plans.