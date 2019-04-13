Intel Prepares Xeon Gold U-Series CPUs To Battle AMD

Intel launched its latest Xeon processors, codenamed Cascade Lake (CSL), earlier this month. However, it looks like the sneaky Santa Clara chipmaker didn't reveal all its chips after all. ServeTheHome has learned that Intel is secretly readying its Xeon Gold U-series processors to contend with AMD's EPYC P-series in the single-socket market.

Like the other announced Cascade Lake parts, the Xeon Gold U-series chips are still on Intel's Skylake processor microarchitecture and 14nm manufacturing process. What sets the U-series processors apart from their other siblings is the lack of the UPI (Ultra Path Interconnect) link, and therefore they will not be able to mingle with other processors of the same kind. In other words, the Xeon Gold U-series lineups are tailored specifically towards single-socket servers.

Xeon Gold 6212U Xeon Gold 6210U Xeon Gold 6209U Architecture Skylake Skylake Skylake Socket LGA 3647 LGA 3647 LGA 3647 Cores / Threads 24 / 48 20 / 40 20 / 40 Base Frequency (GHz) 2.4 2.5 2.1 Boost Frequency (GHz) 3.9 3.9 3.9 Cache 35.75MB 27.5MB 27.5MB Process 14nm++ 14nm++ 14nm++ TDP 165W 150W 125W Memory Speed DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933 Memory Controller Hexa-Channel Hexa-Channel Hexa-Channel PCIe Lanes 48 48 48 Estimated Pricing $2000 $1500 $1000

Starting from the top of the deck, the Xeon Gold 6212U is the single-socket version of the Xeon Platinum 8260. It shares the same specifications as its Platinum counterparts, such as the 24 cores, 48 threads, 35.75MB of cache, and a 165W TDP (thermal design power) rating. The chip runs at a 2.4GHz base clock and 3.9GHz boost clock.

On the other hand, the Xeon Gold 6210U takes after the Xeon Gold 6248. The processor sports 20 cores, 40 threads, 27.5MB cache, and is rated for 150W. The Xeon Gold 6210U clocks in with a 2.5GHz base clock and 3.9GHz boost clock.

Lastly, the Xeon Gold 6209U is based on the Xeon Gold 6230. The chip shares the same core count and amount of cache as the Xeon Gold 6210U but has a slightly lower base clock and TDP rating. The Xeon Gold 6209U has a 2.1GHz base clock, 3.9GHz boost clock, and a 125W TDP.

According to ServeTheHome's information, the Xeon Gold U-series processors are expected to cost approximately half of what their counterparts are going for. Since the Xeon Platinum 8260's street price is $4702, the Xeon Gold 6212U should cost around $2000. While the Xeon Gold 6248 and Gold 6230 are currently retailing for $3078 and $1900, respectively, the Xeon Gold 6210U and Gold 6209U could arrive for $1500 and $1000, respectively.