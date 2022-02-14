Intel's Flagship Core i9-12900K Is at a Great Low Price - Free Copy of Monster Hunter Rise Included

The Core i9-12900K is Intel's flagship CPU and offers the highest gaming and multithreaded performance in the Alder Lake range, and now this chip, which is one of the best CPUs for gaming, is currently on offer at CCL Computers for £557 also including a free copy of Monster Hunter Rise with any purchase of a 12th Gen CPU.

The 12900K comes with eight P-cores and eight E-cores, for a total of 16 cores and 24 threads. The P-cores run between 3.2 and 5.2 GHz, and the more efficient E-cores run between 2.4 and 3.9 GHz. The 12900K also comes with a 30MB L3 cache. This CPU does not come with a stock cooler, so you'll need to supply a compatible cooling solution.

Do take into consideration that to run the 12900K you will need a new 600-series motherboard due to the new LGA 1700 socket. You'll also be able to choose supporting features like PCIe 5.0 and DDR4/DDR5 compatibility.

Intel Core i9-12900K: was £620, now £557 @CCL Computers - includes Monster Hunter Rise

Intel’s Core i9 Alder Lake 12900K has received our Editors Choice award for its performance in gaming and multithreaded applications and its competitive pricing compared against its AMD rivals, the Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 9 5950X. You can see how the 12900K ranks on our CPU Benchmark hierarchy.

If you prefer AMD over Intel, then you may want to take a look at the AMD alternative the Ryzen 9 5950X which is currently £623 on Amazon.

