Intel's New CEO to Host Live Chat on March 23, Ahead of Rocket Lake Launch

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is scheduled to deliver a live webcast on March 23 from 2 - 3 p.m. PDT (5 - 6 p.m. EDT) to discuss "the new era of innovation and technology leadership at Intel," the company announced today.



The webcast will be available at Intel's newsroom.

Gelsinger began as Intel's chief executive on February 15, replacing former chief Bob Swan. In January, before his tenure began, Gelsinger announced in the company's fourth quarter earnings that he was optimistic about the "health and recovery of the 7nm program" that had set Intel's roadmap back, and also said that Intel will outsource some products to external foundries.



It's likely that the call will elaborate on those two topics: the outsourcing and 7nm progress. That means we could see a new Intel roadmap. Intel is also working on its Xe-HPG DG2 gaming GPU, and the call comes shortly before Intel's Rocket Lake S desktop chips go on sale, though we already have the details on that launch.



We'll be watching to let you know what happens.