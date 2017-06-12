Klei Entertainment Announces 'Griftlands' Sci-Fi RPG

What do you get when you mix the hand-drawn animation from Dragon's Lair, the turn-based combat from early Final Fantasy games, and the oddities of a sci-fi world? The answer is Griftlands, a new title from Klei Entertainment revealed today during the PC Gaming Show at E3 2017.

Klei's games often feature varied-but-related aesthetics over explorations of assorted genres. Don't Starve is a survival game, Mark of the Ninja is stealth-centric, and now Griftlands is a turn-based RPG that appears to be centered on negotiation. "Griftlands is an RPG where everything is negotiable: money, loyalty—even morality," Klei said in the game's official description. "Choose your character and make your fortune."

Griftlands' announcement trailer features a character exploring various locations while doing business with their inhabitants--or introducing them to the business end of her assorted weapons. Other details, such as whether the game will be story- or gameplay-focused, are currently being kept under wraps. But you won't have to wait long to find out for yourself: Klei said Griftlands is set to debut sometime in late 2017 or early 2018.

Klei has already put up a Steam page for Griftlands, but the game's official website hasn't yet gone live, at least at the time of writing. We expect to learn more about the title as it approaches release, so keep an eye on the company's forums as we approach Gritflands' launch window.