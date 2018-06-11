LucidSound Teases LS31, LS41 Wireless Gaming Headsets At E3

LucidSound is gearing up to refresh its entire lineup of gaming headsets. Last year the company revealed the upcoming Microsoft-licensed LS35X andLS15X headsets along with the e-sports-inspired LS25 headset. This week at E3, LucidSound is hosting private meetings to show off its upcoming LS31 and LS41 wireless headsets. LucidSound didn’t release the full specifications of the new devices, but it said that they would replace the LS30 and LS40 headsets that the company currently offers.

LucidSound described the LS31 as “a premium wireless headset for gamers at all skill levels.” The headset offers compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. It features an upgraded amplifier and drivers for improved audio quality. It also has a new boom-mic with more durable connectors and improved pick-up accuracy compared to LucidSound’s LS30 headset. The upcoming headset also features a new oval earcup design with a replaceable cushion that should improve comfort and aid with noise isolation.

LucidSound’s LS41 is the company’s solution for “advanced gamers.” It includes everything that the LS31 headset offers including support for all three major gaming platforms, but with a few added bells and whistles. The LS41 offers DTS Headphone:X 7.1 Surround Sound technology to help you pinpoint where sounds are coming from. It also includes an improved USB transmitter with a flexible dongle to ensure an unimpeded signal. The LS41 also offers a larger battery, which provides up to 20 hours of continuous use.

LucidSound didn’t say when the LS31 and LS41 headsets would be available, and it didn’t discuss pricing. However, the company’s other upcoming headsets are slated for a fall release, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see these new devices launch around the same time. We’ve reached out to LucidSound for more information.