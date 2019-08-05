Microsoft Pushes Reliability Update to Aid Windows 10 Upgrades

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Windows 10 May 2019 Update cometh to more systems. Windows Latest reported Saturday that Microsoft resurrected the KB4023057 cumulative update, which it originally released earlier this year, in an effort to resolve lingering issues preventing the installation of its latest-and-greatest operating system release.

Microsoft said in a support article that KB4023057 improves Windows Update Service components in Windows 10 versions 1507, 1511, 1607, 1703, 1709, 1803 and 1809. The cumulative update is also supposed to automatically detect and troubleshoot other problems hindering the update process.

Here are some of the issues Microsoft said KB4023057 will attempt to address:

This update may try to reset network settings if problems are detected, and it will clean up registry keys that may be preventing updates from being installed successfully.

This update may repair disabled or corrupted Windows operating system components that determine the applicability of updates to your version of Windows 10.

This update may compress files in your user profile directory to help free up enough disk space to install important updates.

This update may reset the Windows Update database to repair the problems that could prevent updates from installing successfully. Therefore, you may see that your Windows Update history was cleared.

The change most likely to ring users' alarm bells is the compression of files in the user profile directory. Microsoft said these files will be decompressed after Windows 10 is updated, though, and it could display a notification warning users about the lack of storage space before making any changes.

KB4023057's re-release is just the latest of Microsoft's efforts to push the Windows 10 May 2019 Update on systems running older versions of Windows 10. The company said in July that it would start automatically updating systems running the Windows 10 April 2018 Update to the new version, too.

Yet the Windows 10 May 2019 Update's rollout hasn't been as smooth as Microsoft may have liked. The company's blocked certain systems from installing the update while it makes compatibility improvements, pushed others to install the update, and accidentally mixed up those categories.

KB4023057 should help clear some things up. (Although re-releasing a reliability update is a questionable look) Microsoft wants as many people as possible to install the latest version of Windows 10; cumulative updates like this help make that desire just a little bit easier to fulfill.