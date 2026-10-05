Windows 11 was released five years ago today — Microsoft promises latest update is 'predictable and low-disruption'

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If it feels like longer than five years, probably due to the suffering.

Windows 11
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Windows 11 was released five years ago, on October 5, 2021. It feels like it's been around longer, as Microsoft’s latest OS has generated numerous headlines, mostly concerning the pain it put users through. We’ve all aged with it. Things might be settling down, at last, though, as the 26H2 update started to roll out just a few days ago, and it is not promising a revolution, simply a “predictable and low-disruption” update.

After the crowd-pleasing Windows 10’s return to form, it was all too predictable that Windows 11 would misstep in some unexpected way, or actually in several ways. Microsoft is pretty creative with its misreading of the market. At release, the biggest issue with the new OS was that it sought to force lots of capable hardware into retirement. This issue churned for months, with folks wrangling system files to bypass minimum system requirements, and Microsoft seemingly shifting the goalposts around at the same time.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Jabberwocky79
    This might be faulty reasoning, but I went ahead and installed 26H2 because I was struggling to see how my Windows experience could get any worse. I've had weird, annoying bugs for the past 6 months. I am hoping maybe 26H2 fixes some of them, even at the cost of introducing new ones.
    Reply