MSI Gaming Laptop With i9-10980HK, RTX 2080 Super, 300 Hz Panel Listed

MSI GS66 Stealth 10SG (Image credit: MSI HK Authorized Store)

As tipped by leaker @momomo_us, an online Hong Kong retailer, which appears to be an authorized MSI distributor, has listed the MSI GS66 Stealth 10SG gaming laptop with an estimated arrival date of May. With these specs, the machine is looking like it'll be one of the best gaming laptops in MSI's arsenal.

AMD Ryzen 4000-powered laptops are starting to hit the shelves of many U.S. retailers. It's now on Intel to prove if its 10th Generation Comet Lake-H army can fend off AMD's 7nm APUs.

According to the Hong Kong listing, the GS66 Stealth 10SG measures 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches (358.3 x 248 x 19.8mm) and weighs up to 4.6 pounds (2.1kg). The laptop packs a 15.6-inch panel with 1080p resolution and an impressive 300 Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The device uses a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card, which should be more than enough to push those frame rates at that resolution. The graphics card offers a whopping 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory at 14 Gbps.

On the CPU side, the laptop is listed with an Intel Core i9-10980HK, which retains the same 8-core, 16-thread configuration as the previous i9-9980HK. Intel has probably pushed its 14nm process node to the max by now. Instead of adding more cores, the chipmaker can only push for higher operating clocks. The i9-10980HK appears to come with a 2.5 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) clock.

MSI GS66 Stealth 10SGS (Image credit: MSI HK Authorized Store)

Configurations can vary by region, but this particular model is outfitted with two 16GB sticks of DDR4-2666 RAM and a 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD. The laptop conveniently provides two SODIMM DDR4 memory slots, so you can rock up to 64GB of memory. There are also two M.2 slots, making it possible to run a RAID 0 array on the laptop.

The GS66 Stealth 10SGS is said to ship with MSI's robust CoolerBoost Trinity+ cooling system. It transfers heat from the processor and graphics card via seven heatpipes and dissipates it with three cooling fans. MSI claims an uplift of 15% in airflow compared to previous designs.

Being a gamer-oriented product, MSI is apparently attempting to implement one of the best gaming keyboards in its laptop by calling in SteelSeries and per-key RGB lighting.

Other noteworthy attributes include a four-cell, 99 Whr battery, dual Dynaudio Duo Wave 2W speakers, Killer E3100 Gigabit and WiFi 6 AX1650 DoubleShot Pro networking. Connectivity-wise, the GS66 Stealth 10SGS provides one HDMI 2.0 port, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one USB 3.2 Type-C port and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports.

The GS66 Stealth 10SGS is listed for 32,999 Hong Kong dollars (HKD), which converts to roughly $4,255. Hardware is normally more expensive overseas, so you can consider the shop's pricing a worst-case scenario of what we could expect in the U.S.